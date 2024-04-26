Kofi Kinaata, in a conversation with Kwadwo Sheldon, lamented about the power crises in the country

The musician said he was also experiencing power outages in his vicinity, revealing that there are times when he goes the entire day without light

When asked to add his voice to the clamour for the issue to be fixed, the musician expressed that there was not much his words would change

Ghanaian musician Kofi Kinaata, in a conversation with Kwadwo Sheldon on his Convos With The Head segment, shared his personal experiences and thoughts on the country's ongoing power crisis.

Kinaata said he was not immune to the challenges faced by many in the country. He revealed that he, too, has been struggling with frequent power outages in his area. He mentioned that there have been instances where he has had to go through an entire day without electricity. He added that there were times he had power for only twice a day. He even humorously revealed that he could not iron his dress before heading out for the interview because he had no lights.

The power crisis, which has been a significant issue in the country, has affected millions of lives, disrupting businesses and causing discomfort in homes. It’s a problem that has been met with public outcry from the public, demanding immediate solutions from the authorities. There has also been a clamour for a load-shedding timetable so Ghanaians can plan their lives and adapt to the power crises.

When asked if he would lend his voice to the growing clamour for the power issue to be addressed, Kinaata said he believed that his words might not bring about the desired change. He argued that the authorities were already aware of the seriousness of the crises.

Energy Ministry on dumsor

In another story, the Energy Ministry says comments passed by Matthew Opoku Prempeh concerning the current power challenges are being misconstrued.

The ministry says the minister had merely spoken facts about the ongoing situation, and his dismissal of calls for a new timetable is because the problem is temporary.

They urged Ghanaians to be patient while stakeholders work to address the power outages.

