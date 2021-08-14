Man United got their Premier League campaign off to a blistering start after demolishing Leeds United 5-1 at Old Trafford

Paul Pogba played a key role in the victory after assisting four of the five goals scored by the Red Devils

While Bruno Fernandes recorded the first hat-trick of the 2021-22 season as Greenwood and Fred also got on the scores sheet

Manchester United got their quest to win the Premier League title for the first time since 2013 with an outstanding victory over Leeds United at Old Trafford on Saturday, August 14.

The Red Devils lost the trophy to their city rivals Manchester City last campaign with 12 points separating both teams at the end of the season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men are now back with a renewed purpose to be crowned champions this term after thrashing Marcelo Bielsa's tutored side 5-1 in their EPL opener.

Man United stars celebrating one of Bruno Fernandes' goals against Leeds United at Old Trafford, Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United

United drew the first blood at the half-hour mark courtesy of Bruno Fernandes's clinical strike from close range after receiving a delivery from Paul Pogba.

The Frenchman picked out his Portuguese teammate in the 18-yard box before sending the ball across to him who then finished off superbly.

Solskjear's men continued their strong attacking display in the opening half with Daniel James trying to double his side's lead in the 37th minute but his effort went inches away from the post.

The Red Devils however went into the dressing room with their lone goal lead in the 30th minute of the meeting.

On return to the pitch, Luke Ayling restored parity for the visitors after lashing straight into the back of the net a pass from his teammate Stuart Dallas in the 48th minute.

And four minutes later, Mason Greenwood restored the hosts' lead with a low shot after Pogba provided the assist for the goal.

Bruno Fernandes completed his brace in the 54th minute after latching on to a precise pass inside the box and sends in a superb strike into the back of the net, and again, Pogba was responsible for the assist.

In the 60th minute, Fernandes went ahead to bag the first hattrick of the 2021-22 season with Victor Lindelof creating the assist for United's fourth goal of the meeting.

And eight minutes later, Fred also got on the scores sheet courtesy of Pogba's assist to put the scoreline at Old Trafford to 5-1 with 22 minutes left to play.

However, Bielsa's men were unable to find the back of the net for the remainder of the meeting since their 48th-minute strike.

