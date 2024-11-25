Pretty Ghanaian Lady Ties The Knot With Her American Boyfriend: "God Bless Your Union"
- A Ghanaian lady, identified as Ernestina has married her American boyfriend in a colourful traditional wedding
- The young lady had reportedly been dating her obroni boyfriend for several months in a long-distance relationship.
- Netizens who saw the video of their traditional wedding on TikTok congratulated the couple
A pretty-looking Ghanaian lady has tied the knot with her American boyfriend after he arrived in Ghana recently.
The newly wedded couple identified as Travis and Ernestina, formalised their relationship, before God and their respective families at a colourful traditional wedding.
The traditional wedding brings to an end several months and years of a long-distance relationship, in which they relied on technology to stay in touch.
A video of the wedding ceremony making rounds on social media captured Travis and Ernestina exchanging their marital vows.
Ernestina looked ravishing in her orange-coloured kente corsetted outfit while Travis sported a brown kaftan nicely sewn to fit his stature.
The interracial couple held each other tightly as they danced to Major's 2016 hit song; "Why I Love You."
Travis and Ernestina's wedding video goes viral
Travis and Ernestina's trading wedding video went viral on social media, attracting kind words from a section of Ghanaians online.
@adwoakyaaowusume said:
"Na true paa . God is still at work. Green card is better than Gh card."
@user9663503836430 also said:
"Another day to tell everyone that love has done it again."
@yawGh commented:
"She's finally found the Huge Love."
@Amoatemaadaisy95 also commented:
"Those who have been tapping on marriage couple videos nowhere you."
@Nana_Akosua_Dorowah wrote:
"The man is so handsome n they look good together."
@Nana Kofi also wrote:
"Congratulations your visa has been approve….welcome to US."
Man marries obroni girlfriend
In a related YEN.com.gh story, a Ghanaian man married his obroni girlfriend, whom he had been dating in a long-distance relationship.
The wedding reportedly took place in Accra a few days after she visited Ghana for the first time.
A video of the couple's traditional wedding went viral on social media, sparking mixed reactions from Ghanaians.
