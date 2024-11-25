Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale recently stormed Kumasi for multiple media engagements

He met MC Portfolio, a media personality and a staunch fan of Shatta Wale's archrival Stonebwoy

A video of Shatta Wale's encounter with MC Portfolio has garnered significant traction from netizens

Ghanaian dancehall star Shatta Wale recently joined MC Portfolio and Ama Odumaa Odoom on the Fakye Showbiz TV show in Kumasi.

This comes after Shatta Wale publicly spoke against the radio personality's tireless efforts to promote Stonebwoy after switching camps.

MC Portfolio, a staunch Bhim Nation fan, gained significant traction on social media after he joined Shatta Wale's rival Stonebwoy to receive his TGMA Artiste of the Year award.

On Fakye Showbiz, Shatta Wale and MC Portfolio openly addressed their issues on live TV.

In an attempt to forge a new journey, the SM Boss offered MC Portfolio an undisclosed amount of cash to the media personality.

Shatta Wale's gesture has garnered significant traction on social media.

Reactions to Shatta Wale, MC Portfolio's encounter

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans reacting to Shatta Wale's encounter with MC Portfolio on Fakye TV.

Bawa@123 said:

"5000 wey you go feet put inside your pocket 😂😂😂😂 wey Opana make it look like millions 😅😅😅 settings."

YUKIYA king of dance wrote:

"Shatta is the beast of everthing . like his music Waes."

user9016306916616 noted:

"Thank shatter wale for me hi is so interests person I love him 💝💝🥰🥰🥰"

Gabi Stone Gs 🧢🦋 shared:

"Now let see how bad he gonna talk about Stonebwoy."

STEMMAL GH remarked:

"I pray the next day he don't insult him with it hmm."

Felix Agyin added:

"We are recoding all these videos coz next year it will be evident..... stop fan fooling people to feel superior Charles Nii Armah Mensah ...stonebowy will never buy validation."

