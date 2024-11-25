McBrown shared a bowl of fufu with TikToker Oheneba Jude on live television, warming the hearts of social media users

The TikTok star, who has become a sensation because of his food content, enjoyed an interesting conversation with the actress

Many Ghanaians were happy for Jude for making it to the TV platform and being interviewed by a Ghanaian star like McBrown

Ghanaian TikTok star Oheneba Jude made an appearance on Nana Ama McBrown’s Onua Showtime on Sunday, November 24, 2024, where he shared a bowl of fufu with the actress and television host.

The viral sensation, who has gained fame for his food content on TikTok, joined actress McBrown for an engaging conversation.

The two sat down to enjoy fufu together as they discussed the foodie's rise to fame and the impact of social media on his career.

The appearance was a significant moment for Oheneba Jude, who has quickly gained a massive following online.

His feature on Onua Showtime was seen as a milestone in his career. Many Ghanaians celebrated his achievement, expressing pride in seeing him on such a prestigious platform.

Oheneba Jude's interview with McBrown sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users.

Oheneba Jude visits former teacher

The TikToker recently took a trip down memory lane as he went back to his former school and had a beautiful interaction.

In a report by YEN.com.gh, Ohenaba Jude reunited with one of his teachers and shared some fond memories of his school days.

Netizens who saw the video of the content creator's visit were delighted and expressed their views in the comments section.

