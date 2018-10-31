100+ deep love messages for her: Sweet long texts to send your girlfriend

Love is the most beautiful and unique feeling in each person's life, whether young, old, rich, or poor. Unfortunately, men often struggle to find the exact words to communicate with their partners, girlfriends, or wives. Deep love messages for her work ideally for any man to express his feelings in the best way possible.

Long romantic texts for her are not just mere words but comprise short and long sweet paragraphs, texts, or emails to make her happy. Love is the subject of many beautiful songs and poems. To a woman, these messages make her feel great and thus motivate her to love their man even more.

Deep love messages for her

You can write super long sweet text messages, cute paragraphs for her with emojis, or have romantic chats to make your girlfriend happy. But then, how do you express deep love in words? Here is a list of the best texts to make her heart melt.

Long cute texts for her

Using long deep love messages for her is always a better way to express your deepest desires towards your lover. So, choose a cute long message to send to your girlfriend from the following list:

Baby, I am honestly, sincerely, and madly in love with you, and I feel like shouting it loudly on the highest mountain to the whole world to hear. We have faced a lot together, and we still have a long way to go. I want you to always be by my side every time, for I have found my eternity in you, my sweetheart.

You have been my closest partner, friend, and wife in my world of love- you have been my light when there was darkness, my energy in moments of weakness, and my smile in times of sadness.

I had believed there was no real love until that blessed day when you walked into my world, and I began to understand how much it feels to be in love with a pure heart. I appreciate all your endurance and sacrifices to see me smile, and definitely, you are an angel in my life. I treasure you!

Because of you, my darling, I have known how it feels actually to care and cherish someone more than anything one can ever think of in this world. I have the chance to experience the most beautiful feeling of knowing that there will always be a person who will never give up on me and always cherish and care for me no matter what happens.

You've made me feel secure and built confidence in me to face life more courageously and achieve my dreams in life. You have turned around my life most adorably, my sweetheart. I owe you a lot, and I will cherish you forever and always.

Your smile sets my heart on fire and brightens up my life. You got the key to my heart, and you rule my whole world, baby, and it's the best feeling I have ever felt in my entire life. You make me feel like I’m in heaven with your unwavering affection.

My love, you make me feel so blessed. Thanks for giving me more love than I ever thought I would get. I am so thankful that we are in love. You are the only girl I would want to spend the rest of my life with. I can never imagine what life would be like without you. All I want is you; you are the love of my life. I love you so much.

I will always love you. I will love you to the end of my life. I hope you will still be by my side when that day comes. I want your face to be the last face I will see before I exit this world.

Babe, you are amazing. You put a big smile on my face every day. I want the world to know that you are mine. I am on Cloud 9 with your love; I am not planning to come down any soon. I am yet to know what I gave God to be such lucky in love.

You are my dream come true. I am so thankful to God for giving me such a wonderful girlfriend. Our relationship has grown so much the little time we have been together. I can't wait to know what the future holds for the two of us.

I wish every boy in this world would have a caring girl like you. But then, on second thought, I would be so jealous if that ever happened. You are mine forever. I do not want anyone else to enjoy the love you give me.

The only thing I want right now is your presence. I might not always tell you my feelings, but the look you give me when I kiss you mesmerises me. Your eyes are so full of love, just as the oceans are full of water. I will always cherish, love, care and respect you.

Even if I travel worldwide looking for a perfect wife, I would never find someone who matches you. You are so unique, my love. I thank God that you came into my life. You make me feel wonderful. I love you, sweetheart!

I always wake up in the morning anticipating sweet romantic texts from you. My days always start with you. They also end with you. In between the days, the only thing between us is love.

God has so far blessed me with a lot of things. One of my most beautiful blessings is you, my love. The care and love you give me cannot be compared to anything other than heaven. I will continue loving you till my last breath.

There are a million stars in the sky. But there is one that shines brighter than the others, and I cannot deny it. That star is you in my life. Your love is so precious and authentic. I love you, darling, with all my heart. I will cherish you forever and never part with you.

When I am old, I will one day look back to the days we used to fight over petty things. I will be happy because our love is strong and can never be ended by smaller things like arguments. I will be thankful that you came into my life. I will love you unconditionally and forever.

What do you say to a girl to make her love you more?

Having these romantic love messages for your partner will significantly help show her how special she is. Her heart will melt, and she will love you more. So, choose your favourite long love text message for her from the list below to make her feel special.

I asked God to send me the best girlfriend in the world, but He sent me a wonderful woman who has become my true friend, a passionate lover, a caring partner and the one without whom I cannot live! Thank you for being in my life.

When we are together, I feel like a prisoner of your heart; I feel so happy that I do not mind that my life depends on you. I do not want to be free if your affection chains me.

When I saw you, I was afraid to meet you. When I met you, I was scared to kiss you. When I kissed you, I was worried to love you. Now that I adore you, I am afraid to lose you.

You are a special gift from the heavens. Your smile warms my heart, and your presence makes me whole. I cherish you today and forever.

When I close my eyes, I see you. When I open my eyes, I see you. There is nothing I can do without thinking of you.

Some believe that money is power. I do not think that money can supplement the power that you have given me. I appreciate you so much.

I never knew I was this romantic until I fell in love with you. I can say you are such a great teacher! You are the motive why I wake up with a smile every dawn since I met. You are always the secret to my peaceful night every day.

You are my candlelight for romantic dinners, my burning fireplace for cold nights, all my deepest wishes realised. I could never live without you. You are my sunshine drop of joy and the pad of my life.

I may not be your first love, kiss, or date, but I want to be your last everything. I would want to wake up to the tip of your fingers every day, tracing heart shapes on my skin.

Your precious affection has changed my life completely around. I feel like I’m walking without my feet touching the ground. You are my lucky charm, and I adore you. Since you entered into my life, everything is just working for me.

Every time we meet, I always say "I love you" before partying. I know that is not enough. Those few words can never describe what I have for you. They cannot describe the way I feel when we are together. You make my stomach do flips, and both of my hands shake. I love you; I will never love anyone this much. You are my everything, my heart and my world!

The little things that you do put a smile on my face. You are the reason I believe in soul mates. You are the reason I now fancy love songs. I am immensely blessed to have a girl like you on my side. I can’t ask for anything better than you in my life. I will treasure you till the kingdom comes.

Baby, always take it easy. Never stress yourself over petty issues. Never lose yourself by trying to do something you cannot. Be slow and steady in whatever you do; that will always make you win the race. Always take your precious time to do everything best you can. Take care, my love, I treasure you.

You have completely changed my life in every possible way. When every odds were not in my favour, you stepped in and held my hand unconditionally. Your positivity has changed me for the better. I will love you forever. I will be ready to sacrifice my life for your well-being. I love how you make my days when I am low. This makes my heart melt in love.

I will always remind you every day that you are the most beautiful lady I know. You are gorgeous inside and outside as well. I see your beauty more clearly with each passing day. I love you to the moon and the sky. The things you do to me, there is no one else can. You give me a fantastic feeling every time you sacrifice something for me. I have never met someone so good to me like you. Now that we are in love, I will always make you smile.

I love you with all my heart. Even through thick and thin, I will always stick to you. I will fight for the survival of our relationship. I will always be the person you can rely on. I love you, babe!

I know you have never realised how much you mean to me. You have never discovered how you completely changed my life. You have never discovered the positive effect you have given me. I want you to know that you are the greatest girlfriend of all time. Since we started dating, I am ever happy and smiling. I love you!

Cute deep love messages for her to be happy

Long love text messages and love paragraphs for her can mean the difference between a joyful and a boring relationship. Therefore, surprise your babe with at least one sweet love paragraph from the following list of touching love messages for her:

Being far away from you is the most awful and hardest thing I have endured to this moment. I know we are destined together, and being apart brings me great pain, and I will not be normal until I see your beautiful face, for I feel a piece is missing in my body. Until I hear your sweet voice of silk once again, I will keep on missing you more than I have ever missed any person in my life.

It doesn’t matter the distance between us, but the most important thing every day is that your love dwells in my heart and cannot be broken easily. As long as I am the boss, only your attachment will be secure in my heart.

I lack the right words to describe how much I treasure you and how much you mean to me. There are no expressions, which can best show how you make me feel every day of my life in this world.

My sweetheart, I'm crazy about you, and I want to spend the remaining days of my life with you. I always desire to hold your hands when you want a grip, be your shoulders to lean on, and be my all-time friend. I will take care of you dearly to my last breath.

Spending my precious time with you is the greatest thing that happens every day we hook up. It is enjoyable to have you by my side. I don't know how time flies so fast when I am with you. When we are apart, I spend every minute in agony and look forward to seeing you. I miss you so much right now. I can't wait to hook up with you again.

I can say I love you a million times. But that would not be enough to express what I have for you. Your love is the most fantastic thing I have ever had. It is so perfect. It is great. I have never seen such a boundless love in my life. Our love is exceptional. I thank you for letting me be the love of your life.

My queen, you are my only inspiration. I cannot imagine how life would be without you. You are the only thing I desire. The love I have for you is excellent and unconditional. You are the only shoulder I can lean on and cry on during my most stressful times. You and me, we will be together forever!

No matter how much we argue or fight, we will always work it out. No one can ever take your place. You are the most fantastic person in my life. I don’t know where I would be if I did have you as my girlfriend. I mean it when I say I love you, I am yours, and you are mine only. I will always love and fight for you, sweetheart.

I want to take this opportunity to thank you, sweetheart. Thank you for everything you have ever done for me. Thank you for choosing me over a billion others. Thank you for accepting and loving me unconditionally. Thank you for your attention. Thank you for the laughs we share every time we are together. Thank you for being my rock in my most challenging times. Thank you for being my sunshine when I was in the shade. I treasure and cherish you.

A girlfriend like you is like a paradise. I want to seal the love I have for you with a passionate kiss. I want you to be in my arms forever. I want you to stay as perfect as you are. My love for you can never change. I will always love you and cherish you every day.

Love feels like the rays of the sun. It brightens the face of its beholder and gives warmth to the body. It quickens the soul and gives sight. And when it ends, it leaves behind loads of fleeting memories called stars to remind the universe that it still exists. I love you.

Do you know what you are, baby girl? You are a combination of love, romance, support and care. No one compares to you or the excitement you bring into my life. I love you forever, mon Cherie.

I don't think I can get enough of you, neither can I stop having you in my thoughts. My dreams are filled with the sparkles of your loving presence, and there are no words to describe how much I cherish you.

I am at work staring at my computer. I am trying to input some data, but the only thing I seem to do properly is thinking about you and your smile. I may as well just get myself fired so I can spend the rest of the day in your arms. Sweetheart, I love you.

I understand that no one can be perfect; hence, there may not be perfect love. However, I can vouch that you and I are perfect and a match made by the universe.

Only two things matter to me than life, and they are Love and You. I found love in you, and I'm all for you and all that you have been; everything you are and what the future holds for you. I hope I am an important part of your tomorrow.

I was typing into my computer, and for the first time, I noticed that the letters U and I are sides by side; you know what that reminds me of? You and I. It is a sign that we are meant to be together and forever.

Before you walked into my life, it was doom and gloom. Immediately you waltz into my existence, it’s been blooming for true. Everything seems to lighten up whenever you are around. I don’t wanna lose you; because the darkness is scary, and darkness is what I get without you.

You have always been my number one support. Through the thick and thin, you have always been by my side cheering me on even when it looks like everything is taking a dip. Now that I think about it, it is your love that has seen me through the worst moments of my life. I will never take that love for granted it now, not ever.

Every second in your presence seems like opening a bottle of fine wine, and I get intoxicated by every breath you take beside me and every smile you afford me in those moments. I won't let go because there is no such thing as "too close."

Your kiss tells of the rising of the sun, and your smile speaks of sunsets. You have been the best partner, lover, companion. Thanks for the beauty you bring into my life every single day.

As I watch the hands of the clock tick and tock, I’m reminded of how many memories we have shared and even more that we have to share. What I have for you are fascinating and the love I am willing to give to you is unrivalled.

It's not often that I feel this way, and I must say that it's been eons ago since I felt this way. Cupid seems to have had a clean shot at my heart, and every time I see you, I want to reach into the deepest of my heart and love you with so much more passion than you have ever witnessed.

I think every day to try to decipher what I would be able to do without you, and oh my! I always come to the conclusion that I would be nothing without your love.

When love hits a person, it doesn't matter how many seconds, minutes, hours, days, weeks, months, or years they have been in love with another person. It is usually a matter of how much they love themselves every time they are together or not. I love you when you are with me and when you are far away. To me, it makes no difference; I always carry you with me.

If you were a medal to be won at a competition, I would be the hardest worker to win you. If you were a prize to be won at an event, I would outsmart everyone to take you. If you were a flower, I would stop at nothing to provide water for you to blossom. You are my everything.

Loving you feels like I am intoxicated; I always feel like riding the clouds and surfing on rainbows for you. My love for you is authentic, and the only thing fake is when I'm without you. You are my all, sweetheart.

Being in your heart will do me a lot better than being in your mind because the brain forgets what the heart will always remember. Loving you is all I live for, darling.

Sweet love messages to her

Do you often find yourself pondering, “How can I touch her heart with words?” Below are a few love messages for her from the heart if you're going to make your girl see how special she means to you.

Every day I wake up with a big smile on my face knowing that I will see you or talk to you. Hearing your voice is the hallmark of my day, and watching you smile is enough to turn my bad day around. You are in my dream and look perfect in all ramifications every time.

I wish to hold you close to my heart. I want to be by your side every single day, hour, minute, and second. I miss you whenever you are gone, and I want to give the rest of my life to loving you passionately. You are my dream come true.

Gold does not become precious until it passes through the goldsmith’s fire for purification; Diamond doesn't become a beauty until it has been processed into the beauty that hangs around people’s necks. However, you, my lover, seem to have fallen straight out of the heavens into my life. I cherish you beyond gold and diamond.

The thought of having your love to myself inspires me towards winning my battles, and every time I want to give up, I am reminded that you are cheering me on loudly and unashamedly. Your love has helped me discover who I am and what I will do to love you with all of my breath.

The stars and the moon do not compare to you; for what it is worth, I would hunt them down and give them as a present if you would just ask. My love for you shines brighter than a billion fireflies floating across the galaxy. I'm so in love with everything about you.

I stood back and pointed at you when asked about my best sight. Nothing compares to your stunning beauty. You are gorgeous inside-out, and the only flaw associated with you is that you are kind to a fault. I will protect the love that we share and let nothing come between us.

The last thing I think about when I fall into slumber is your pretty smile and the first thing that comes to mind each morning is the sound of your voice as you profess your undying love to me. I am forever grateful to the universe for sending you my way.

You are beautiful, and that's the truest thing I have ever said. You own the keys to my heart, and that's because you are the queen when it comes to my heart. Your throne is ever sparkling, and I am always at your service. You fill my heart with love in a way no one or nothing else could ever possibly do.

Love, at first sight, was a myth to me until I set my eyes on you. I was unable to break free from your spell, and I didn't want to because I feel at ease in the warmth of your gaze. Your love grew in me, and I'm happy I set my heart up for Cupid to take its best shot.

If loving you was a crime, then I would gladly do my prison time in your heart. If cherishing you were a drug, then I'd give myself to overdosing on your love. If your smile is addictive, I want to be sent into the psych ward of your heart. I'm all yours now and ever.

I have been having a go at my life’s puzzles for as long as I can remember. I have tried fixing the missing parts but to no avail. It is why I will never forget the day you waltz into my life, and the way you fit into my puzzling mind is something I have promised myself to hold on to.

The world seems to be laden with pain, suffering, chaos, tears and sad faces, but in all of these, I always look forward to seeing you every day. You are my silver lining and the light at the end of my dark tunnel. You are the calm to the turbulent storm that threatens my happiness, and I will always be grateful to have you here with me.

I thought my life was complete, but I found out I was wrong after meeting you. Since then, I have concluded that losing you will be a return to the gloom of the past for me. I now know that I was neither complete nor existing before your life found me. I cherish you, darling.

You are the best thing to have occurred to me, and I'm sure nothing can come close to what happens to my heart whenever I'm with you. I always feel a spark around me whenever you are around. It feels like you are my guardian angel.

Time seems to stand still whenever I hear your voice. The mere thought of you puts a stop to my heart, and I knew I'd caught the live fever when I became speechless whenever I remembered your smile. I can't seem to have enough of you. You are my special someone.

My friends call me mad when I tell them how much I love you, and I always reply that you are My Adorable Darling. Tell me you love me, and you will go nowhere. Baby girl, I am happy to have you in my world. When I have you, I have all.

My life was devoid of any meaning until you breezed in, and since then, I have always thanked God for sending you my way. You deserve a hero medal for turning this black heart into something new and refreshing. I can smile whenever I remember that you are in my life for good. I won't let go.

Whenever I see your face lit up in a smile, I promise myself always to do everything to make you happy. I will hate to see you cry and fight anything that makes you sad. I promised myself to love you in a way that nobody had ever loved you before.

I went to the beach and wrote your name in the sand, but the waves came and washed it away. I climbed into the sky and penned your name in the clouds, but the heavens were angry that I cherished you above them, and they wept in the form of rain; they washed your name off. So I wrote about you in my heart, and I dare say even Cupid must be proud.

They say love is blind, but I disagree. Every time I see you, I'm reminded of how much I love you and what I would do to keep you in my life. Everyone has their someone, and you are mine; you are my somebody, and I will never throw in the towel even when the going gets tough.

Have you ever fallen head over heels for somebody and really wished they held you down? It is how I feel when I'm with you, and I want to become one with you so you can carry me everywhere you go. You are the one for me, baby girl.

Good morning messages to make her fall in love

Do you have a girl, and you are asking, "What can I say to make her heart melt?" Then, the messages below will do justice to your heart's desire.

Hey sweetheart, I hope the bugs didn't bite; I'm missing you most inexplicably, and all I want is to feel you, to watch you smile and laugh at my lame attempts at telling a joke. You may not know how much I am in love with you, but I will always cherish you until you realise.

It might be a bit early in the morning for this, but I want you to know that If I were on my deathbed and I was asked to make my last wish, it would be to love and to hold you. My wish would be to feel your breath on me, to feel your skin on mine, to hear you say you love me as I close my eyes to face the secrets that lurk in the afterlife.

My friend said time is money and that I’m wasting mine loving you with the passion in me. I told them I would be a billionaire someday for all the time I’m putting into loving you. As long as you are mine, I’m the happiest person on earth. Good morning baby girl.

Hey pretty, I Trust you slept well! When you giggle like a child, I want to run to a store and get you candy. When your eyes lit up in childish glee, I want to spin you around to hear more of that childlike happy squeal. I can never seem to have enough of the happy moments spent in your company.

Good morning sweetheart! Sometimes I have to pinch myself to be sure that I am not daydreaming about you being my lover. Whenever I realise it is for real, I say a prayer to the universe for helping guide your path towards mine.

Arise and shine, precious! The world is filled with people with hidden agendas. It is my good luck that I found someone like you with a pure heart and truth cascading from your eyes into the life of your loved ones. I’m happy to be part of your life.

Wakie wakie sleeping beauty! I was never a believer in luck, I always believed that a person has to work for whatever they get but meeting you has changed that perspective. I view myself as lucky to have you in my corner and cheering me on with love and passion. You are the best, darling.

Up, up, and away I've been. Until you came into my life, I'd been floating without direction. I always tried to deny the possibility of love, and when you kept in touch after that first meeting, you melted my heart with the sparkles of your love. I am never leaving you.

Even if it were possible for you to count the stars in the sky or the sands by the beach, it would still be impossible to quantify how much I am in love with you. The whole of my heart is full of an infinite amount of love for you, my baby girl. Good morning.

Oh gosh. My coworkers have been teasing me about how much I have been blushing during working hours lately, but how do I tell them that your messages are the only thing that keeps me going. Not them, not my paycheck, not my favourite football club but you. Only you, baby girl; you are the secret to my smiles.

Hey pretty damsel. I heard that "today" has been jealous because it is not as amazing as you are. You have been in my thoughts for the whole of today, and I can't wait to get out of work to see you.

Hey gorgeous, how do you feel about going out on a little spending spree with me; bills on me. I just feel like spoiling you with some pretty things and treating you like the queen that you are.

Meeting that special someone will always be special even if you are meeting them for the first time. It’s been a while since we fell in love and it still seems like yesterday because the way we connected with each other seems to be an act of fate. I will love you forever.

Do you feel a little tired in your legs? I'm asking because you have been running around my mind for most of today. I can't wait to see you and hug you and watch you smile at my stupid jokes. You are my everything.

One day I'm going to walk down the aisle with you, and we will say our vows, we will start a family, we will have beautiful kids who will inherit your face and heart. I will cherish you as long as I have breath in me. I can't wait to be the father of your kids.

Does your mother love flowers because the way she has brought you up, tender as rose, speaks a lot about her mastery of the science of horticulture? I want to send her a bouquet for her efforts in helping me groom a lady like yourself. Send me her address.

Hey beautiful, I know I just saw you a few hours ago but do you think I can see you again. I can't get enough of you and can not wait to wake up next to you every morning.

Captain Jack Sparrow cannot do without two things; his ship and his compass. I may be the captain of my life, but I’m oblivious to the direction I’m supposed to take without you in my life. Your heart is the ship that carries me to my destination. Don’t let me down, sweetheart.

One thing I wish I could do is to make you view yourself through my eyes because I believe it is the only way you can discover how much you mean to me. You are a movie I can never get tired of watching.

The only job I will be able to do perfectly is loving and treating you like my queen. I would be satisfied to work without payment too because you are all I want. Your smile is the prettiest thing that has happened to me.

I thought it would be crazy to love you more than I already do, but then you proved me wrong again as I find myself falling even more deeply in love with everything about you.

Every time I spend with you is like having my emotional batteries powered up. Your smile shines all around me. Your touch sends sparkles across the longitude and latitude of my body. Your face teases my mind and your kind soul floods mine with peace. I love you deeply and sincerely. I cherish you completely and without reservation; it is wonderful and blissful to behold.

Long deep love messages for her should be your strategy when writing a text message for her. A man must be good at communication by using romantic messages for her to nurture, grow, and blossom the relationship. These love messages for her will provide the avenue to express a man's feelings rightfully to the woman he adores.

