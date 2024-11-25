Alan Kyerematen has disclosed his plans to review and reform the free senior high school programme

The independent presidential candidate stated that while the programme was commendable, it had to be optimised

He said his reform would include a curriculum overhaul, financial sustainability measures, and major infrastructure development

Independent presidential candidate Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen has unveiled his plan to reform the Free SHS programme to address sustainability issues and transition into tertiary education or the job market.

Presenting his ideas for reforms at the 2024 Presidential Encounters organised by the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation on November 22, 2024, Kyeremanten noted that while the Free SHS policy was a commendable one, it ought to be streamlined to provide the most desirable outcome for Ghanaians.

Alan Kyerematen says to make the free SHS programme sustainable, he would improve the financial backing, infrastructure and curriculum.

He stated that the policy, for instance, does not provide a pathway for students who have completed senior high school, thus undermining its potential impact on the country's gross domestic product (GDP).

To address the gap, Alan Kyerematen has outlined five key areas he intends to reform when given the nod in the 2024 presidential election.

These are financial sustainability, curriculum improvement, infrastructure development, educators’ capacity building, and transitioning graduates into tertiary education and the workforce.

Concerning financial sustainability, Kyerematen emphasised the need to evaluate funding sources to ensure the programme’s long-term sustainability.

He also called for the development of critical infrastructure to address the significant infrastructure deficits in schools, mainly by providing classrooms, dormitories, and other teaching facilities.

Kyerematen also called for an overhaul of the current curriculum to adequately prepare students for prevailing economic demands and equip them with job-market-ready skills.

To achieve this, he noted that teachers and non-teaching staff capacity would be developed to meet the new educational requirements and ensure quality education and better-managed schools.

Kyerematen also stated that his future government would introduce a compulsory one-year apprenticeship and internship programme to equip students with artisanal and entrepreneurial skills.

He believes this would provide students with an alternative job opportunity apart from their chosen course in school.

