Agadoo has shared his grass-to-grace story from a nobody to one of Ghana's viral Afro-dancers

In a recent interview, the internet sensation exuded pride as he obsessed over his ability to afford high-end sneakers

His remarks as he reflects on his journey to stardom have gained traction on social media

Ghanaian dancer Agadoo has shed light on his lifestyle and journey towards becoming a rising online sensation.

The Afrodance choreographer is known for his funny facial expressions and compelling routines.

Agadoo is thankful he is now able to afford high-end sneakers worth GH₵350. Source: AgadoWaakyeToTheWorld

In a recent interview with Kwaku Manu, the dancer recounted his struggles growing up, making it hard to afford basic things in life.

According to him, his past struggles have made him very appreciative of his current stage in life.

The dancer, who now has half a million followers on TikTok alone, has partnered with several brands and entertainers, including Keche and Dr Likee.

Reflecting on his life, Agadoo showcased his sneakers, which he purchased for GH₵350. He felt proud as he obsessed over his sneaker's authenticity.

Fans react to Agadoo's story

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Agadoo's grass-to-grace story.

"Hahahaha, guy keep quiet wai na correct (original) Jordan isn’t 350ghs"

"Herh Herh jordan 350gh the least price for Jordan is around 74pounds"

"Agadoo must go to drag and brag podcast😂American is great meen😂😂😂"

"This Air Jordan 4 midnight navy blue release date 29th October 2022, cost $300 plus dollars He got on the fake version 💯"

"I bought raf Simmons for 1900cds yet I feel I don’t have enough se someone too"

Agadoo meets Dr Likee

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Agadoo had let Accra to Kumasi for an appeared-to-be brief change programme with Kumawood stars.

The dancer, whose TikTok soundbites have been used by Ghanaian netizens over 50,000 times, was spotted with Kumawood actor Ras Nene, known as Dr Likee.

In a video he shared on social media, Agadoo established that Dr Likee was his godfather.

