Bukom Banku made a video addressing a viral video of his altercation with a woman, denying that he punched the lady

The boxer said he did nothing wrong, narrating how the woman had insulted him on several occasions, leading to the altercation

The video of his brawl with the lady on the streets of Accra went viral as a large crowd tried to separate the two

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian boxer Bukom Banku has denied punching a woman in a viral video showing an altercation on the streets of Accra.

In a video addressing the incident, Banku stated he did not physically harm the woman, despite claims made by some who watched the footage.

Bukom Banku addresses a video of his altercation with a woman. Photo source: UTV

Source: Instagram

The altercation, which took place on a busy Accra street, was captured on video and quickly went viral. In the footage, a crowd gathered around as bystanders tried to separate the two. Many Ghanaians who saw the video on social media accused Banku of throwing punches at the woman, leading to criticism of the boxer.

In his response, Banku explained that the woman had insulted him on multiple occasions before the incident. He said the altercation was a result of her repeated disrespect. Bukom Banku maintained that he did not punch the woman and that he was wrongly portrayed on social media.

Bukom Banku's explanation causes stir

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

charllycolegh said:

"But we all saw the video. He punched masa. He just want to do damage control but he’ll surely be picked."

waso24 reacted:

"Sia you give the woman upper cut dey come talk say what .😂"

Josharmstrongj reacted:

"Non6 watch video again he threw right punches."

Osei_shev said:

"He dey fear say police go come pick am sia we saw ur upper cut."

Bukom Banku visits the UK

Bukom Banku was in a much happier mood when he travelled from Ghana to the UK.

In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh, the ex-boxer was overjoyed as he landed in Brockwell, London, in the UK for holidays.

Bukom Banku wore a matching green hoodie and shorts with blue sneakers and sunglasses as he visited the city.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh