CK Akonnor has disclosed that he is not sure of when defender Mohammed Salisu will suit up for the Black Stars

Salisu was left out of Akonnors 30-man squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers

Salisu played the full game for Southampton when they faced Everton in the EPL

Black Stars coach Charles Koblah Akonnor has disclosed that he is not sure of when defender Mohammed Salisu will suit up for the Black Stars.

Salisu was not named in coach Akonnor's 30-man squad for the upcoming Fifa World Cup qualifiers in September.

The Southampton defender has not represented Ghana at any level before with MozzartSport reporting that he wants to focus on his club career .

Black Stars coach CK Akonnor is not sure of when Mohammed Salisu will return to Ghana squad. Source:Twitter/footypics

Source: Twitter

However, Akonnor says the 22-year old defender stated that he will let the National team handlers know when he is ready according to the Ghana Guardian.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

“With Salisu, you need to check; the other day he said when he is ready, he will let us know”

When pressed further as to whether the defender was running out of time to make his decision, he retorted;

"I don’t know, maybe. He said when he is ready, and up till now, I don’t know if he is ready or not. So I won’t be able to answer that”

Salisu who joined Premier League club Southampton in August 2020 is set to feature for the club heavily this season.

He was in the starting line-up for the Saints this weekend when they played Everton. Although he lasted for the full game he was not able to prevent his side from conceding three goals as they lost 3-1 to the Toffees.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghanaian defender Alexander Djiku was sent off in the French Lique 1 clash between Paris Saint Germain and RC Strasbourg.

Djiku was shown a red card in the 81st minute after receiving two yellow cards in the space of two minutes in a game his side lost 4-2. The 27-year old received a first yellow for nudging Pablo Sarabia down before being sent off after a harsh booking two minutes later.

Djiku was adjudged to have fouled Mauro Icardi when the two challenged for the ball.

Source: Yen.com.gh