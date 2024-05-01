Ghanaian actor Wayoosi has called out critics who claim his loving wife married him for money

He indicated in an interview that such people are oblivious of what they are talking about since his wife has been very supportive

Wayoosi and his wife have on various occasions proven to be a lovely couple, especially in videos shared online

Kumawood actor, Wayoosi has taken a swipe at critics who have accused his young wife of marrying him because of his wealth.

The actor in an interview described such comments as baseless and cautioned persons making such comments to refrain from doing so.

Photos of Wayoosi and his wife Adepa Source: Wayoosi TV/Facebook

Source: Youtube

She stood by him through thick and thin, even during the period of the deadly illness that recently attacked him.

The Ghanaian actor who was baffled over the claims, mounted a strong defense for his lovely wife with a claim that she probably did not want to waste her time with younger men who would have ditched her later.

Watch the video below:

Wayoosi and his wife are a lovely couple

Wayoosi and his wife Adepa share a deep bond. Both have displayed their love for each other in various videos shared online.

Despite a life-threatening disease that attacked the actor, his wife did not neglect him. She stood by him throughout the period and ensured his wellbeing.

A video of the couple handing out together recently popped up. The pair were all smiles as they spent time together.

Adepa seized the moment to confirmed that Wayoosi was well after battling with a short illness.

Wayoosi visits the market with his adorable wife in video, fans fall in love

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that the Kumawood actor had stepped out with his wife.

In the footage, the pair went shopping together because Wayoosi initially felt like she was not being honest with the pricing of foodstuff.

Wayoosi and his adorable lady often make funny YouTube videos together which entertain fans, and this was no different as their bond brought joy to the faces of many.

Source: YEN.com.gh