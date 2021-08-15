Ghanaian defender Alexander Djiku was sent off in the French Lique 1 this past weekend

His sending off aided PSG to a 4-2 over Strasbourg

Ghanaian striker Majid Warris also made a cameo in the game

Ghanaian defender Alexander Djiku was sent off in the French Lique 1 clash between Paris Saint Germain and RC Strasbourg.

Djiku was shown a red card in the 81st minute after receiving two yellow cards in the space of two minutes in a game his side lost 4-2.

The 27-year old received a first yellow for nudging Pablo Sarabia down before being sent off after a harsh booking two minutes later. Djiku was adjudged to have fouled Mauro Icardi when the two challenged for the ball.

Ghana defender Alexander Djiku sent off in loss to PSG as striker Majid Warris makes cameo

Source: Twitter

PSG secured their second Ligue 1 win in as many games in what was a tough match than they expected.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

The Parisians took a 3-0 lead in the first 30 minutes of the game as Mauro Icardi, Kylian Mbappe and Julian Draxler scored in quick succession.

In the second half, lapses in the PSG defence allowed Strasbourg back into the game as Kevin Gameiro and Ludovic Ajorque reduced the deficit to just a goal.

Ghanaian striker Majid Warris came on in the 76th minute to replace goalscorer Kevin Gameiro as Strasbourg were chasing an equaliser.

But it was not to be as PSG secured the win in the dying minutes of the game after Djiku was sent off. Pablo Sarabia scored the fourth goal for PSG to ensure they took the three points.

Record signing, Lionel Messi was not involved in the game as he watched his new teammates from the stands.

Djiku is part of the 30-man squad named by Black Stars coach CK Akonnor for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers in September.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported of how this season, up to seven Ghanaian professionals could be playing in the French league.

The French Ligue 1 is about to become attractive this season with the transfer of six-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi to PSG.

Messi completed his move to PSG earlier this week on Tuesday, August 11, after leaving Barcelona on a free transfer and will now be playing in the Ligue 1 for at least the next two years.

As such, he will face the Ghanaian players who will also be playing in the league this season. YEN.com.gh brings you seven Ghanaians who could come against the Argentine.

Source: Yen