Fella Makafui has opened up about why her drinks and beverages business, Fella Wine & Liquor, was no longer in business.

In an exclusive interview with media personality Abeiku Santana on Okay FM, he asked Fella Makafui about the status of the businesses she opened in 2020 during the COVID-19 period.

Fella Makafui stated that some of the businesses are still operating while others have closed down. Disclosing which ones have been shut down, she said it was Fella Wine & Liquor.

"The wine shop did not go as planned. So we drank some of the drinks and gave the rest out for free," she said in jest.

The mother of Island Frimpong said that she would not consider it a failed business; however, the reason was that she never had the passion for it.

Speaking about the other businesses that have survived, Fella said that she has other strong businesses, and she highlighted her beauty line, Beauty by Fella Makafui.

Reactions as Fella Makafui spoke on one of her unprofitable businesses

Many people in the post's comment section applauded Fella Makafui for being honest about the status of her businesses, especially Fella Wine & Liquor.

Others, who are fans of the star actress, talked about how beautiful and adorable she looked in the video.

Below are the reactions from Ghanaians:

realgatty said:

I like her natural beauty

flowers_n_blooms said:

Very authentic statements....not like the unreal motivational speakers

acepappy09 said:

She’s so beautiful

ironcollins said:

I just like her

emprezz_nancybrown said:

i like her honesty

sassymissyamoako said:

She's such a cutie , I like her politeness

annie_the_gem said:

I just love Fella.

