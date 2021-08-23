Accra Hearts of Oak have announced the signing of midfielder, Gladson Awako

In the post to announce the midfielder, the Phobians took a cheeky dig at Olympics

Awako is reported to have signed a two-year contract with Hearts of Oak

Ghana Premier League champions, Accra Hearts of Oak, have announced the signing of midfielder, Gladson Awako.

In a post to announce the signing, Accra Hearts of Oak took a dig at neighbours, Olympics.

The former Accra Great Olympics skipper reportedly signed a two-year contract with the Phobians with an option for a third year.

Awako has been one of the star players in the Ghana league in the last two seasons and starred for Olympics as they finished in sixth place in the just ended season.

Hearts of Oak unveil Gladson Awako with cheeky message directed at Olympics. Source:Twitter/heartsofoakgh

In a post on their twitter page and sighted by YEN.com.gh, Hearts of Oak announced the addition of the midfielder with the message:

"FROM LANDGUARD TO LANDLORD! The club is GLAD! to announce the addition of @Awako10_ to the squad. Welcome to the Rainbow family"

Awako shares emotional farewell message to Oly

The midfielder shared an emotional farewell message with fans of Olympics and his former players on his Facebook page.

The 31-year old expressed he was grateful to the owner and staff of the club in his statement.

"The owner MrAmakai who brought me here, to my teammates who helped me, to the staff who made my time here so easy and to all you fans who made me feel so special week in week out."

"It has been an incredible journey and it is with great sadness that I must say goodbye. I will miss you all and wish you the best of luck for the future.' Thanks for everything ❤️"

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana Premier League side, Accra Great Olympics have released a farewell post in honour of midfielder Gladson Awako, which confirms his move to Accra Hearts of Oak.

Awako has been the subject of discussion ever since the 2020/2021 league ended with speculation surrounding his future.

Several reports indicated that Hearts of Oak were interested in the midfielder as they tried to beef up their squad for the CAF Champions League.

