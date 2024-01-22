A Nigerian has shown his admiration for Mohammed Kudus by releasing a song to celebrate him

The man took to X where he sang parts of the song which was basically showering praise on the West Ham player

Netizens who saw the video have shared varied opinions about the song

A Nigerian man has left many in awe after he composed a song for Ghanaian player Mohammed Kudus.

A video that was sighted by YEN.com.gh on X showed the middle-aged man @GEAfolayan in a happy mood singing his newly released song with joy.

The man praised Mohammed Kudus for his amazing footballing abilities and even labelled him as the pride of Ghana.

Nigerian composes song for Kudus Photo credit: @GEAfolayan @GhanaBlackstars/X

Source: Twitter

At the time of writing the report, the 29-second video which had raked in over 3000 views was captioned:

"Kudus is the player they say he is. Game changer. Starboy. Pride of Ghana".

Watch the video

Social media users react to video

Netizens who thronged the comments section of the video shared varied opinions on the track released b the Nigerian man

@IccesMelton indicated:

I can't stop laughing

@omojaytee2 wrote:

He is not a blue o, don’t sing for him jare

Fan weeps over Kudus

A Ghanaian football enthusiast shed tears as he passionately professed his adoration for Mohammed Kudus.

The incident unfolded at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi, just one day before the final AFCON qualifier against the Central African Republic.

The devoted fan exhibited his unwavering support for Kudus by showcasing extensive inscriptions of the player's name emblazoned across his body.

The emotional display captured the intense bond between the football star and his dedicated admirer.

Asamoah Gyan reacts to Kudus goal

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan also praised Kudus for his brilliant performance in the 2-2 draw against Egypt in the Africa Cup of Nations on Thursday, January 18, 2024.

Ghana’s all-time top scorer took to X to express his admiration for Kudus.

“This is what we call QUALITY. Kudussssss,” he wrote, adding four fire emojis.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh