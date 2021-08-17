Great Olympics confirm Gladson Awako departure as he makes Hearts move

Accra Great Olympics have bid farewell to their captain

This confirms Awako's move to GPL Champions Accra Hearts of Oak

Awako contributed to 22 goals in 43 games for Olympics

Ghana Premier League side Accra Great Olympics have released a farewell post in honour of midfielder Gladson Awako which confirms his move to Accra Hearts of Oak.

Awako has been the subject of discussion ever since the 2020/2021 league ended with speculation surrounding his future.

Several reports indicated that Hearts of Oak were interested in the midfielder as they tried to beef up their squad for the CAF Champions League.

The post on Twitter can only confirm that the two clubs have come to an agreement on the deal which will see the captain of Great Olympics join their neighbours Hearts.

According to JoySports journalist Owuraku Ampofo, the midfielder will be on the books of the Phobians for two years and will be handed the number seven shirt.

The 31-year old Awako contributed to 22 goals in 43 games for Oly Dade scoring 10 times and providing a further 12 assists.

Awako has also made his mark in Africa winning the Champions League with Congolese club TP Mazembe in 2015, the Confederation Cup in 2016 and the CAF Super Cup in 2016 as well.

