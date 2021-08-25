A monkey was recently captured in a video wearing a face mask to protect itself against the deadly coronavirus

The video of the animal has gone viral on social media as people noted that the monkey wore the face mask better than most humans

In a world that is ravaged by coronavirus, the monkey understood that it was important to embrace human's safety protocol against the deadly disease

A funny video of a monkey has got people talking on social media as the animal could be seen wearing a face mask amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

In the video that was shared on Instagram by @upworthy, the monkey saw a face mask on the floor and picked it to protect itself against the deadly virus that is ravaging the world.

Looks like the monkey is aware of the coronavirus pandemic ravaging the world. Photo credit: @upworthy

YEN.com.gh notes that the animal must have seen humans wearing face masks as it has become the new normal in a world that is battling a pandemic.

@upworthy captioned the video:

"This lil guy gets it."

Social media users react

People on social media loved the video and soon flooded the comment section of the post to share their thoughts as some said the monkey wore the mask better than most humans.

@brookeupinthesky said:

"Even he knows that to be effective it must go on his nose too."

@mommy61608 commented:

"Wears it better than most people I see daily."

@nikkineu728 wrote:

"He understood the assignment."

@kjoy_m said:

"Even monkeys are smarter than some people."

@eiramhpets commented:

"Wow he wore it better than a lot of adult humans do."

Man does a photoshoot with newborn monkey

YEN.com.gh previously reported that a professional animal trainer, Kody Antle, got many people talking as he struck an unusual pose with monkeys.

In the first snaps, a baby monkey was seen on its back as it was surrounded by flowers. In the second photo, Kody stood with older-looking animals that some believed are the newborn's parents.

He captioned the photos with:

"Welcome to the world, little one!"

The post's comment section was filled with hilarious opinions as some wondered why anyone would go to such an extent to celebrate the birth of an animal.

