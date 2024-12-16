Shatta Wale caused chaos in town as he sprayed cash while on his way from an event and decided to bless the streets

The musician popped his head out of his vehicle's sunroof with bundles of cash and threw them into the large crowd that had gathered

The excited fans frantically rushed as they competed for the cedi notes while Shatta Wale looked on with a smile on his face and sprayed more cash

Popular Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale caused a stir in town after spraying cash on the streets during his return from an event in Accra. The gesture drew a large crowd, creating chaos as fans scrambled for the money.

Shatta Wale sprays cash on the streets. Photo source: moremoneystudio

Source: Instagram

The self-proclaimed dancehall king popped his head out of his vehicle’s sunroof, holding bundles of cedi notes. As fans gathered around his car, Shatta Wale began throwing the money into the air. The crowd of excited fans rushed to grab the notes, competing with each other in a frenzy.

Shatta Wale continued to spray the cash, smiling as he watched the chaotic scene. His vehicle slowly made its way through the crowd, which kept growing as more people joined in to collect the money.

This act of generosity has become a signature move for the musician, who has made it a part of his brand to give back to his fans. In recent times, Shatta Wale has explained that he shares money in public to show love to those who support him and also to make it easier to move through crowds as the money distracts them.

Moremoneystudio shared a video of the incident on TikTok, and many Ghanaians praised the musician in the comments section.

Shatta Wale receives praise for kindness

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

HOV🐐said:

"Ya all see your serious boyfriends 😂😂😂anyway Allah bless Shatta Wale."

Chocomilo wrote:

"It’s possible is rushing for 5 cedis😂."

Shatta Wale hails MP-elect for performing song

The streets love Shatta Wale's music, and MP-elect Ebi Bright was well aware of this. After winning the elections, she performed one of the musician's songs.

YEN.com.gh reported that she performed the song on the streets and excited the large crowd that had gathered.

Shatta Wale reacted after seeing a video of her performance and praised her.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh