Kumawood star Portia Asare Boateng got many people staring at her and admiring her beauty when she showed up at business mogul Adwoa Jannis' 35th birthday party

She dazzled in a black and gold dress that flaunted her voluptuous figure and fine bosoms, and heavy makeup

Many people talked about her voluptuous figure being natural, while others complimented her in the comments

Kumawood actress Portia Asare Boateng caused a stir on social media when a video of her attending business mogul Adwoa Jannis' 35th birthday party surfaced online.

Portia Asare dazzles in a gold and black dress at Adwoa Jannis' birthday party. Image Credit: @nkonkonsa and @portia_boateng1

Source: Instagram

Portia Asare flaunts natural body

For the outfit she wore to Adwoa Jannis' 35th birthday party, Portia Asare dazzled in a long-sleeved gold and black dress.

The dress had a thigh-high cut that flaunted her fine legs and a lower v-neckline that flaunted her fine bosoms.

Her makeup was heavy, as it highlighted her lovely facial features. The Kumawood star rocked a low haircut with the edges neatly curled and laid.

Portia Asare's arrival

Reactions to Portia Asare's outfit

Many people in the comment section talked about how beautiful Portia Asasre looked at Adwoa Jannis' 35th birthday party.

Many people trashed the views of other social media users who were in disbelief that her voluptuous figure was natural.

Below are the exciting reactions of Ghanaians:

oppongwaa_mimi said:

"She is very beautiful 🥰🥰. Even with all these loads, she is flexible."

missportia_nk_ said:

"Even women stared!!!! Portia is fine 😍😍😍😍."

linda_sakyiwaa said:

"Beautiful ❤️❤️❤️ because many ladies engaged themselves in bbl even if others have beautiful body people thought is also bbl. Portia is one of de few women with natural body in Ghana😍😍👏."

imlady_julia said:

"Beautiful Portia 😍, kudos to the cameraman 👏."

mzvetteh said:

"I know Portia o she has not enhanced her body please.when you see her physical she glows papa.She is naturally beautiful 😍."

Portia Asare speaks about Kumawood industry

YEN.com.gh reported that Kumawood actress Portia Asare Boateng highlighted the struggles of acting in Kumawood.

The actress attributed the fall of the industry to hatred among actors who are tempted to pull others down.

In a video, the celebrated actress recounted personal experiences where some actors attempted to bring her down.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh