Former Ghana midfielder Michael Essien has met Bismark Kobby Mensah following his visit to the country

The Chelsea legend paid for the Ghanaian coach's tuition fee during his course in the United Kingdom

Kobby Mensah and Essien have been friends since their days with the Ghana national youth teams

Michael Essien has met Bismark Kobby Mensah following his return to Ghana.

The legendary footballer arrived in Ghana last week with Danish football club FC Nordsjaelland.

Essien, an assistant trainer at the club, and the Nordsjaelland players are in the West African country for a cultural exchange programme.

With the Danish Superliga on break, the team used the opportunity to acquaint themselves with students of the Right to Dream Academy, their feeder club.

In photos shared on social media, Essien, who is home, met his youth national team teammate and former coach of Behem United, Kobby Mensah.

The duo shared a good time together as they caught up on the old times.

Kobby Mensah disclosed a few weeks ago that Essien paid for his tuition during his coaching course in the United Kingdom.

The former Ghana U17 player's career did not take off as Essiens' due to injuries, but he has had an incredible journey as a coach in the Ghana Premier League.

Kobby Mensah has coached Bechem United, Medeama SC and Great Olympics in Ghana.

Essien inspires Right to Dream Academy students

During FC Nordsjaelland's visit to Ghana, Essien spent time with students of the Right to Dream Academy, inspiring them on their chosen careers.

Essien had pep talks with the students and engaged in friendly activities with them at their residence in Akosombo.

"When LEGENDS meet DREAMERS. Michael Essien sharing the field with young talents during FC Nordsjaelland's visit last week was truly inspirational. What lessons do you think young athletes can learn from a football icon like him?," posted the Right to Dream Academy on Instagram.

Essien displays dancing skills

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana legend Michael Essien joined a cultural group to perform a local tradition dance following FC Nordsjaelland's visit.

The legendary football and the Danish club were in Ghana for a cultural exchange programme.

Nordsjaelland visited the Right to Dream Academy, their feeder club, in Akosombo.

