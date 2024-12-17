Ghana and West Ham United midfielder Mohammed Kudus has emerged as a transfer target for three clubs

English Premier League side Newcastle United are the latest to show interest in the Black Stars playmaker

Kudus has been in fine form since moving to England to join West Ham United from Dutch giants Ajax

Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus is a hot cake ahead of the winter transfer window.

The West Ham United attacking midfielder has emerged on the radar of three English giants following an outstanding campaign with the London club last season.

Mohammed Kudus has emerged as a transfer target for Arsenal, Liverpool and Newcastle United. Photo: Adrian Dennis.

Source: Getty Images

According to Fichajes, Newcastle United have joined Arsenal and Liverpool in the hunt for the midfielder's signature.

Kudus recently returned from a long suspension and has been a key figure for the Hammers, who had a poor start to the campaign. The 24-year-old has already netted two goals this season and delivered the match-winning assist in the game against Wolves last week.

The Black Stars player joined West Ham United in the summer of 2023 from Ajax and ended his first season with 14 goals and six assists, per Transfermarkt.

Why the three teams want Kudus

Arsenal want the Ghanaian to provide a creative spark as well as options in attack for the title chasers. The Gunners have not been in vintage form this season, relying mostly on set pieces to win games. However, Kudus' ability to unlock defences could be a plus for Mikel Arteta's men.

Liverpool have identified the versatile playmaker as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah, whose current deal at the Merseyside club expires in June. Although there are contract talks, Kudus remains a target to provide Liverpool with extra threat.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United, the latest to join the race for the Ghanaian, wants Kudus for similar reasons. But the Magpies would have to adjust their finances to meet the £90 million valuation

Kudus named in CAF TOTY

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Stars midfielder Mohammed Kudus has been included in the CAF Team of the Year at the 2024 CAF Awards.

The Ghana international joins African Player of the Year Ademola Lookman, Serhou Guirassy of Guinea and Achraf Hakimi in the star-studded team.

Kudus distinguished himself as one of the best players from the continent last season for both club and country.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh