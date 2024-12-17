Michael Osei Asibey received money from fans of Hearts of Oak after the defeat to Asante Kotoko

The defender was culpable after his mistake caused the Accra-based club their loss in Kumasi on Sunday

Osei Asibey apologised to fans of the Ghanaian giants at the end of the game at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium

Hearts of Oak defender Kelvin Osei Asibey has apologised to the club's fans after the defeat to arch-rivals Asante Kotoko.

A mistake from the centre-back cost the Phobians after Kotoko striker Albert Amoah took advantage to net the winner in the final minute.

Before the error, Osei Asibey had been the best player on the pitch and was announced the Player of the Match.

Asibey apologises to Hearts of Oak fans after costly error in defeat to Kotoko. Photo: Twitter/ @442GH @ghanafaofficial.

However, the decision was reversed immediately with Amoah edging him to the award.

However, in a video shared on social media after the match, Osei Asibey walked to the travelling fans to apologise.

The fans accepted his apology as they threw money at him as a reward for his resolute display.

Meanwhile, the defeat leaves the Phobian seventh on the Ghana Premier League table as their sworn enemies leapfrogged them to the sixth position.

The Phobians will hope to quickly recover from the defeat before Berekum Chelsea visits on Friday, December 20, 2024.

Despite the defeat to Kotoko, the Rainbow club are only five points behind league leaders Heart of Lions.

Ouattara fumes at journalist at presser

After the game, Hearts of Oak coach Aboubakar Ouattara had a back-and-fought with a journalist, criticising his questions.

"You asked me if I give the gift for Kotoko, I said no; they deserved to win this match. Let us be serious. Don’t take the question from lotto ground in Kejetia and bring it here, please," he said, as quoted by Ghana Soccernet.

Ouattara has come under intense pressure over his side's performance in the league.

Kotoko beat Hearts of Oak

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Asante Kotoko defeated Hearts of Oak in the first of this season's Super Clash in Kumasi on Sunday.

Albert Adomah scored the only goal of the match in the 95th minute, breaking the hearts of the Phobians.

The victory moves Asante Kotoko above Hearts in the Ghana Premier League table.

