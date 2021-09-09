The South African digital community is wowed by a young teacher’s social media language he used in class as he shared a review with a learner

It seems Mr Mkhonza decided to use slang for child and wrote ‘chile’ and that he can really deliver 'quality content' after clinching 48 out of 50 marks

However, many social media users feel the modern-day educators are not teaching professional language to their kids

A local guy is causing a stir on social media after raising a relevant topic regarding slang or social media language used by modern teachers. The man has sent a warning to the young teachers, telling them to chill.

@James_StPat999 is issuing a stern warning to the youthful yet professional teachers to guard against using informal language when marking their pupil’s books.

The Twitter account holder also shared two photos where Mr Mkhonza has given his learner 48 out of 50 marks but the notes contain some seriously unprofessional slang.

The pictures are going viral and Briefly News went to look at what Mzansi is saying about the hilarious post. The guy wrote:

“Hahaha, young teachers y’all need to chill!!”

South Africans are divided as they react to a slang language used by a young teacher. Image: @James_StPat999/Twitter

Source: UGC

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

The post reads:

@E_Skay6 said:

“This is so wrong at all levels. we going to see kids who cannot write proper essays, without including such slang from teachers. No maan.”

@Ma_Sondo said:

“If I could see bo I stan and Danko in my child’s work written by her or the teacher I will be the first one at school the next day for an explanation of what Danko means and I Stan.”

@FifiCatwalker said:

“What about those who don't get higher marks? How do u motivate them?”

@Melmo145 said:

“Hahaha What happened to jus "well done, excellent."

@AzandeMncwango said:

“But guys is this acceptable to write on learners' scripts.”

@Mthunzie_18 said:

“Thina we used to get abo "You can do better."”

@Donald_KingPDK said:

“Hahahahaaa...I'm sure some Educator somewhere has already done it.”

@Palesa_Rosey1 said:

“Young teachers have made this profession very interesting...It's fulfilling to see.”

@Bheki80 said:

“Language evolves every day, that could be an acceptable word in the near future.”

@ANdileXulu said:

“Is it me or was the question mark misused by Mr Mkhonza?”

@MissMtshwene said:

“They said we need to be relatable to our learners.”

Source: Yen.com.gh