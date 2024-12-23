A video of some Ghanaian ladies claiming to have spent GH¢2,500 on fufu is trending on social media

Many Ghanaians who chanced on the video doubted the ladies could spend such an amount on the popular Ghanaian food

However, considering that they were five in number, it is highly possible that they could spend that much on the food

Some Ghanaian ladies based abroad, who have travelled home for the Detty December festivities, have sparked reactions online after a video of them eating fufu surfaced on social media.

In the video making rounds on TikTok, the young ladies, numbering five, were seen with an earthenware bowl, known in Ghanaian parlance as Asanka, of fufu and assorted proteins at a local restaurant.

Ghanaian ladies claim to have spent GH¢2,500 on bowls of fufu.

Source: TikTok

In the caption accompanying the video, the ladies claimed they spent GH¢2,500 on the five Asanka bowls of fufu, one of the popular Ghanaian foods.

Per the above figure mentioned, it means each of the ladies spent GH¢500 cedis on a bowl of fufu.

"The food was really nice, but it was way cheaper than we expected," one of the ladies said in the voice-over of the video.

Again, the narrations in the video said the ladies had been craving fufu for a while now and it was one of first the dishes they wanted to try during their vacation in Ghana.

The Ghanaian ladies' video goes viral

The video shared on the TikTok page of one of the ladies, identified as @loviaamy, had gone viral, attracting mixed reactions from netizens.

@Peter said:

"Gyama fufu nu w) superpowers."

@nasir also said

"Nana addo wey pound the fufu?"

@Hello commented:

"My boyfriend and I went to eat 250 jollof out of mistake and we’re still traumatized na 2500 ey."

@Sarah also commented:

"2500?? Will it take you to heaven."

