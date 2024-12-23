A video of a Ghanaian bus conductor going about his normal activities has generated a lot of reactions on social media

The young man surprised his passengers as he opted to communicate in English while collecting transport fare

Many people who took to the comment section of the video have shared varying opinions on the bus conductor's firm grasp of the English language

A Ghanaian bus conductor, who are popularly referred to as trotro mates in local parlance, is trending after a video of him working surfaced online.

This comes after he was spotted busy working while collecting fare from passengers transiting in the vehicle.

The trotro mate who worked with joy and energy did something unusual as he opted to communicate in English.

He spoke with eloquence and swag, much to the amusement of persons in the vehicle, as he collected fare.

He even tried correcting a passenger who mispronounced the name of the location where she intended to alight.

The adorable video, which proves the young man is educated, had raked in over 2,000 likes and 66 comments at the time of writing the report.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians praise the trotro mate

Social media users who commented on the video praised the mate for his fluency in English.

Abena Mola commented:

"Mate mu master’s degree."

Kobby_Kobbies

"Na Aden ey3 trotro mu anaa English class."

Mildred Osei indicated:

"Ohaw bia nni mate wei so."

nanenu4 added:

"This is what the Bible said, whatever your hand finds doing , do it well."

GREATNESS indicated:

"That’s all bro, enjoy your work."

ODOGWU stated:

"You have to pronounce the word well, okayyyy."

Trotro mate advises university graduates

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a trotro mate advised graduates in desperate need of jobs.

The young man in a trending video on TikTok appealed to university graduates seeking employment to consider working as bus conductors.

He explained that his job as a bus conductor earns him decent income, enough to cater to his needs.

He also dismissed the perception that his job as a bus conductor is demeaning.

