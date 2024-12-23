Little Girl Plays With Don Little Like Her Age Mate In Video: "That's Your Grandpa"
- Don Little visited a kids' store in a viral video where he met a little girl who played with him like he was her age mate
- The diminutive actor played along with the little girl's game as he happily danced with her and put a smile on her face
- The video had many social media users laughing as the young girl was about the same height as the diminutive actor
Ghanaian actor Don Little has gone viral on social media after a video of him at a children's store surfaced online.
In the video, the Kumawood star interacted with a young girl who played with him as though he were her age mate.
In the video, the pair performed a dance popular among pre-school kids. The funny moment was captured by the owners of the shop, who shared it on TikTok.
The little girl, who appeared to be the same height as the diminutive actor, seemed to enjoy his company.
Social media users reacted with amusement to the clip in the comments section, with many joking that the girl likely thought Don Little was her peer due to their similar heights. The video garnered thousands of comments, likes and views.
Don Little's encounter with little girl sparks reactions
YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users.
Akua_tetra said:
"Hahaaa aww innocent baby girl playing with her grandpa.😂"
Baffour Kyeretwie Sarpong wrote:
"Your great grandfather you dey play with like that."
Waakye wura ba_N_kay said:
"The little girl is a vibe🥰"
Derbykuks Nana Akua said:
"Ah😂. The small girl does not know that’s her grandpa anaa😭."
Chief Servant El-Eli wrote:
"15 years to come she won't believe her eyes, Wondering if it was him."
Farida plays with little children
Another celebrity who is good with children is John Mahama's daughter, Farida Mahama, who recently visited the Oblogo Cluster of Schools.
Afronita: University of Ghana student rejoices as he sits beside the dancer in class, video warms hearts
YEN.com.gh reported that her visit was a charity project for her Serenity Community Club project, and she had an excellent time there.
In a video from the event, the daughter of President-elect Mahama had a nice interaction with the children as she pursued her great cause.
