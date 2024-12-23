A Ghanaian fan got many people concerned about his safety and well-being after an unfortunate incident at a concert where rapper Medikal performed

During Medikal's performance, the fan grabbed his feet, but two security men intervened and threw him into the crowd

The video went viral and got many social media users questioning the actions of the security men

A Ghanaian fan of rapper Medikal had an unexpected end when he decided to join the musician on stage while he performed at a concert.

During Medikal's performance, a fan jumped onto the stage and grabbed the musician's leg while being dragged on the floor as the musician walked away.

Two security men intervened as they picked the fan off the floor while the Habibi hitmaker continued entertaining the large crowd.

One of the security men swept the fan off the floor and threw him into the crowd, which watched in awe at the turn of events.

Reactions to the video from Medikal's performance

Many people expressed displeasure at the security men's actions, noting that they could have been gentler with the staunch Medikal fan.

Below are the reactions of Ghanaians to the video posted by famous Ghanaian blogger Kwame Motion:

Kobby_Kobbies said:

"bra take ur time na bouncer u be ....no be soldier 💔."

FREDRIKK🐰 said:

"Nti nipa paa na yato no sɛ tissue paper saa no🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣."

Qojo kesh said:

"The funny part be say people go give way make you hit floor 😂😂😂💔."

Anna Blay💓💓 said:

"Fly away peter, fly away Paul 🤣❤️🤣 someone should continue for me 😭😭."

Maa_me 🦋🌚 said:

"Did he find his glasses ?? 😭😭"

