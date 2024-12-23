Shatta Wale, in a video, was spotted interacting with some kids on the street as he cruised in his Lamborghini at night

The dancehall star felt sympathetic and took out numerous GH₵5 notes and dashed them to the kids before driving off

Shatta Wale's kind gesture towards the street children has earned him praise from his numerous fans on social media

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian dancehall artist Shatta Wale caught attention on social media following a recent kind gesture towards some kids he recently encountered on the streets.

Shatta Wale dashes money to street kids

In a viral TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Shatta Wale was spotted cruising in his recently purchased expensive Lamborghini Urus with an acquaintance.

The dancehall musician, who recently purchased a brand-new customised Rolls Royce Cullinan, stopped his vehicle to interact with a group of kids who hung out on the street during the night.

The kids hurriedly moved to the dancehall musician's car and hailed him as he conversed with them while his acquaintance recorded them.

Shatta Wale, who felt sympathetic to the plight of the street kids, took out numerous GH₵5 notes and handed them over to them. The children beamed with smiles as they expressed gratitude to the SM Boss for his kind gesture towards them.

Following his interaction with the street children, the dancehall musician rolled up the windows of his Lamborghini Urus and drove off.

Below is the video of Shatta Wale dashing money to the street kids:

Fans hail Shatta Wale for his gesture

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users below:

Emperor Vett commented:

"Keep doing good work. God will never let you down. He will always guide you through your life Amen 🙏 ❤️."

Nana k said:

"Street King always proves himself. One Don."

Ricch Trapper commented:

"Keep on the good work. Godfather, your fans appreciate it."

Deezy Dhope said:

"A giver always never lacks🤗 SM for life, in God’s name 💪."

Boakyewilliam788 commented:

"Wale. This is why your colleagues will always be shocked by your shows."

Shatta Wale splashes GH₵5 notes in town

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale lavished fans with many GH₵5 notes on the streets in Accra.

The dancehall musician met a large crowd as he returned from performing at a high-profile music concert.

In a video, Shatta Wale appeared from the sunroof of his car to greet the fans and spray the money on them.

