Madina MP Francis-Xavier Sosu has said he plans to offer legal help to the preacher jailed for five years for vandalising cars in Parliament.

Sosu suggests that the man, Christopher Sorkpa, was not mentally examined before his hearing.

The MP also said Sorkpa did not have a lawyer in court when he was sentenced.

"I have decided to take up this matter as a public interest case because this is another failure of our justice system."

In the video showing his arrest, the man could be heard yelling, “Father, have mercy on them. Daddy, they don’t know what they are doing."

"Such a person, when arrested, was first to have been medically examined to ascertain his mental state before being arraigned before court," Sosu remarked.

