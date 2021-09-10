Only time will tell if Cristiano Ronaldo will have a negative impact Man United after rejoining them from Juve in the summer

The 36-year-old signed a two-year contract worth €20m including add ons and he could make his second debut this weekend

Jamie Carragher, former Liverpool defender, believes the five-time Ballon d'Or's return may not end well for both parties

Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United from Juventus during the summer transfer window has continued to generate mixed reactions among former football stars.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner rejoined the Red Devils on a two-year deal two days before the deadline day and he is in line to make his second debut this weekend.

But Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher believes the return of the 36-year-old might have a negative impact on the Old Trafford dwellers.

Cristiano Ronaldo speaking with Man United manager Solskjaer in his office. Credit - @manchesterunited

Source: UGC

Jamie Carragher believes Ronaldo will affect Man United negatively

The 43-year-old former defender admitted that Ronaldo is among greatest football stars of all time, his return might just end badly for both parties. Carragher was quoted by Sports Keeda saying:

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

"I've never seen so many ex-Manchester United players almost looking love-struck by the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo so it's a huge moment for them..

"He is one of the greatest players of all time, no doubt, but I think it may have a negative effect on Manchester United."

Peter Schmeichel speaks about Ronaldo's return

But former Man United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel disagrees with Carragher, hailing Cristiano Ronaldo as a marquee signing for the club. The retired Danish keeper said:

"There's a word that you said: 'I think it will have. "I think you should say, 'I hope there is a negative effect'. It's a big, big difference. I don't think there is a negative effect in that signing.

"I think it's a marquee signing. It's one of the best signings the club has made in 10 years, and it's something we as fans, we've been hoping for something of this caliber."

Man United welcome Newcastle United to Old Trafford this weekend for their Premier League matchday four encounter.

Dimiter Berbatov backs Ronaldo on jersey number

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that ex-Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov believes Cristiano Ronaldo was right to reclaim the club's jersey number seven on his return to Old Trafford last month.

The Red Devils announced that the 36-year-old will wear the iconic shirt for them across competitions this season after rejoining them on a two-year deal from Juventus.

Although the top number was vacant, the Premier League outfit had to withdraw it from Edinson Cavani who wore it last campaign.

Source: Yen