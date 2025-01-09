Nico Williams and Lamine Yamal put their friendship on full display just before Athletic Bilbao played Barcelona on Wednesday

The pair have enjoyed a water-tight relationship from their days with the Spanish national team

Meanwhile, Nico has been tipped to join Yamal at Barcelona in the future should the club sort out its financial issues

Nico Williams and Lamine Yamal showcased their close friendship in a heartwarming exchange before Athletic Bilbao faced FC Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup semi-final.

The bond between the two wingers, forged through their time with the Spanish national team, remains strong both on and off the field.

Nico Williams and Lamine Yamal shared a heartwarming moment just before Athletic Bilbao faced Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup semi-final. Photo credit: @AthleticClub/X.

Williams and Yamal: A dynamic duo for Spain

Their partnership was pivotal in La Roja’s march to the 2024 European Championship.

Combining blistering pace, agility, and sharp decision-making, the duo proved a nightmare for defenders at the tournament.

Fans anticipated that this connection might translate to club football, with reports suggesting Barcelona was interested in signing Nico last summer.

However, financial constraints at Camp Nou halted any potential transfer.

Despite the setback, the prospect of Yamal and Nico reuniting at club level remains alive as the Catalan side continues to navigate its monetary challenges.

A reunion before battle

Before the semi-final clash, the pair shared a light-hearted moment during the warm-up session.

Captured in a video circulating on social media, the two were seen laughing and embracing—a testament to their camaraderie.

Williams also exchanged pleasantries with fellow Spanish internationals Dani Olmo and Alejandro Balde.

The match that followed

On the field, Yamal started for Barcelona and found the back of the net, helping his team secure a 2-0 victory to book a spot in the final, per Football Espana.

Meanwhile, Nico entered the game as a substitute but couldn’t change the outcome, leaving him to reflect on a challenging evening against both a close friend and a potential future club.

What's next for Williams and Yamal?

Williams must now refocus on Athletic Bilbao's season, particularly their Copa del Rey title defence, where they face Osasuna in the Round of 16 stage on January 16.

Meanwhile, Yamal and Barcelona will await the winner of the RCD Mallorca and Real Madrid semi-final clash after booking their spot in the Super Cup final.

Nico Williams' transfer buzz

The Basque winger’s talents have not gone unnoticed, attracting interest from top clubs across Europe.

According to beIN Sports, Premier League heavyweights Arsenal, Chelsea, and Liverpool are monitoring the 22-year-old, whose contract with Bilbao runs until 2027.

While Bilbao faces the daunting task of holding onto their star player, Nico’s rising profile suggests his future may soon lie at one of Europe’s elite sides.

For now, the winger remains a crucial piece in Bilbao’s setup as they aim for more silverware.

Nico Williams displays hidden talent at barbershop

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh highlighted Nico Williams’ surprising versatility after he showcased his barbering skills.

The Spain winger was captured confidently trimming a client’s hair at a barbershop, revealing a hidden talent.

