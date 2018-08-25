200+ popular Spanish male names with meanings for your baby boy

Many parents start dreaming of the names to give their kids soon after confirming their gender during pregnancy. Every parent desires a happy child with a great destiny. One of the ways you can influence your child's destiny is by picking a name with a good meaning. There are numerous Spanish male names to consider if you are expecting a son.

Did you know Spaniards have a personal name followed by two surnames? The two surnames are the father’s paternal family name and the mother’s paternal family name. We explore various Spanish male names with their meanings in this article.

Amazing Spanish male names for your baby boy

Spanish male names have grown in popularity in recent years. This is because Spaniards have a rich cultural heritage and history. Besides, names from this community have great meanings. Below is an exploration of Spanish male names and surnames and their meaning.

Spanish male names starting with the letter A

If you have been looking for names starting with the first letter of the alphabet, check out the list below. Some are old Spanish male names, while others are relatively new.

Aarón: Mountain of strength

Mountain of strength Abelardo: Breathing

Breathing Adalberto: Aristocratic and bright

Aristocratic and bright Adelmo: Persistent and strong

Persistent and strong Ademar: Strong and famous

Strong and famous Adoncia: Sweet

Sweet Adrián: Sea or water

Sea or water Agustin: Grandeur

Grandeur Alamo: Poplar tree

Poplar tree Alano: Handsome

Handsome Alarico: Rules all

Rules all Aldo: Very old

Very old Alejandro: Defender of the people/ one who defends humanity

Defender of the people/ one who defends humanity Alejo: Warrior and defender

Warrior and defender Alexander: Protector of men

Protector of men Alfonso: Eager for battle

Eager for battle Alfredo: One who counsels the elves

One who counsels the elves Alonzo: Noble and prepared

Noble and prepared Alvino: Fair

Fair Amancio: Loving

Loving Amata: Love

Love Amato: Beloved

Beloved Ambrosio: Eternal or indestructible

Eternal or indestructible Amelio: Hardworking

Hardworking Amias: Beloved

Beloved Anastacio: Resurrection

Resurrection Andres: Brave

Brave Anselmo: Divine helmet

Divine helmet Antonio: Beyond praise/ priceless one

Beyond praise/ priceless one Arturo: Courageous or noble

Courageous or noble Aurelius: Golden

Names starting with the letters B and C

There are plenty of new and old Spanish male names starting with the second and third letters of the alphabet. Check them out below.

Bartoli: Son of a farmer

Son of a farmer Beinvenido: Welcome

Welcome Benito: The blessed one

The blessed one Benjamin: Son of the South

Son of the South Bernardo: Strong as a bear

Strong as a bear Bertin: Famous bearer

Famous bearer Blanco: Blond

Blond Bolivar: Mill on the shore

Mill on the shore Bonifaco: Benefactor

Benefactor Bonito: The good one

The good one Brȧulio: Shining

Shining Calderon: Melting pot

Melting pot Calvino: Bald

Bald Carles: Strong

Strong Carlito: A free man

A free man Carlos: A free man

A free man Casimiro: Famous destroyer

Famous destroyer Celso: The exalted one

The exalted one Cenon: Receiver of life from Zeus

Receiver of life from Zeus Cesario: Caesar or head of hair

Caesar or head of hair Chanti: Supplanter

Supplanter Chaves: May God protect

May God protect Che: God will increase

God will increase Checha: Hairy

Hairy Chilo: A free man

A free man Ciceron: Chickpea

Chickpea Cid: God rooster

God rooster Cipriano: From Cyprus

From Cyprus Clodoveo: Famous warrior

Famous warrior Cochiti: Forgotten

Forgotten Conrado: An able counsel

An able counsel Consuelo: Consolation

Consolation Cornelio: Horn

Horn Cortez: A refined or accomplished person

A refined or accomplished person Cristobal: Christ bearer

Names starting with the letters D to F

Did you know the father’s family name is more commonly used to address people in Spain? Below are beautiful names starting with the letters D, E, and F

Damario: Dedicated to Mars

Dedicated to Mars Daniel: God is my judge

God is my judge Dany: God is my judge

God is my judge Dario: Possessing goodness

Possessing goodness David: Beloved

Beloved Dejuan: God is merciful

God is merciful Delmar: From the sea

From the sea Dilan: Son of the sea

Son of the sea Domingo: The Lord's child

The Lord's child Eberardo: Courageous like a boar

Courageous like a boar Eduardo: Wealthy guardian

Wealthy guardian Elias: Miracle maker Elijah

Miracle maker Elijah Eliot: The Lord is my God

The Lord is my God Elonso: Fit for battle

Fit for battle Emiliano: Work

Work Emilio: Challenger or one fit for the battle

Challenger or one fit for the battle Énaël: Angel

Angel Enrique: Home ruler/ ruler of the house

Home ruler/ ruler of the house Erardo: Respectable and courageous

Respectable and courageous Eric: Eternal ruler

Eternal ruler Ernesto: Serious-minded

Serious-minded Esteban: Man with a crown

Man with a crown Estefan: Crowned in victory

Crowned in victory Estevan: Crown

Crown Ethan: Strong

Strong Eugenio: Of noble descent

Of noble descent Everardo: Brave

Brave Ezequiel: God strengthens

God strengthens Federico: Peaceful ruler

Peaceful ruler Feliciano: Happy

Happy Félix: Lucky

Lucky Fernando: Courageous adventurer or journey

Courageous adventurer or journey Figueroa: Fig tree

Fig tree Finn: Fair

Fair Francisco: Free

Free Frascuelo: Free

Free Frederico: Peaceful ruler

Names starting with the letters G to K

Spaniards normally form nicknames based on an easily noticeable personal characteristic or as a shorter form of one’s first name. Check out names starting with the letters G to K below.

Gabino: God is my strength

God is my strength Gabriel: God is my strength

God is my strength Gaël: Good leader

Good leader Gaspard: Treasure

Treasure Generosb: Generous

Generous Gerardo: Strong spear

Strong spear Gervasio: Warrior

Warrior Gilberto: Bright one

Bright one Gillermo: Resolute protector

Resolute protector Godofredo: Friend of God

Friend of God Gonzalo: Safe flight

Safe flight Gregorio: Awake or watchful

Awake or watchful Guillermo: Protector

Protector Gustavo: Staff of the Gods

Staff of the Gods Hernan: Spiritual traveller or brave and peaceful

Spiritual traveller or brave and peaceful Hugo: A person of intellect

A person of intellect Ignacio: Fire

Fire Isac: God will laugh

God will laugh Isandro: One who frees or releases men

One who frees or releases men Iván: Young warrior

Young warrior Izador: Present from Isis

Present from Isis Jack: God is gracious

God is gracious Javier: A new home

A new home Jesús: The son of God in Christianity

The son of God in Christianity Jeronimo: Holy name

Holy name Jorge: Farmer

Farmer José: God will increase

God will increase Jose luis: God will increase or war famous

God will increase or war famous Juan: God is gracious

God is gracious Julian: Youth

Youth Julio: Soft-haired youth

Soft-haired youth Kaiden: Companion

Companion Kylian: A small church

Names starting with the letters L and M

Did you know most Spanish names ending in ‘o’ are male, while most ending in ‘a’ are female? Discover names starting with the letters L and M from this country.

Lalla: Well-spoken

Well-spoken Lasaro: God is my helper

God is my helper Leandro: Lion man

Lion man Leo/ León: Lion

Lion Leopoldo: A bold man

A bold man Levi: Joined in harmony

Joined in harmony Lisandro: The liberator

The liberator Lorenzo: City of laurels

City of laurels Lucas: Bringer of light

Bringer of light Lucio: Light of day

Light of day Luis: Famous warrior

Famous warrior Macario: The happy or cheerful one

The happy or cheerful one Maël: Prince

Prince Manfredo: Powerful peace

Powerful peace Manolo: God is with us

God is with us Manuel: God is with us

God is with us Marc: Warrior

Warrior Marc: Passionate warrior

Passionate warrior Marino: Rendered to Mars

Rendered to Mars Martin: Warring

Warring Mason: Stone worker

Stone worker Mateo/ Matthėo: Gift of God

Gift of God Max: The greatest

The greatest Melisenda: Diligent

Diligent Micah: One who is like God

One who is like God Miguel: God-like

God-like Milán: The loving one

The loving one Milo: A few different things

Names starting with the letters N to R

A random fact about Spaniards is it is not customary for Spanish women to adopt their husband’s surnames at marriage. Check out Spanish male names starting with the letters N to R below.

Naȅl: The successful one

The successful one Nathanaȅl: Gift from God

Gift from God Nazario: From Nazareth

From Nazareth Nicky: People of victory

People of victory Nevada: Covered in snow

Covered in snow Noé: Rest

Rest Noel: Christmas or birth

Christmas or birth Octavio: The eighth one

The eighth one Oliver: Olive tree planter

Olive tree planter Orlando: Famous land

Famous land Oscar: A deer lover or spear of God

A deer lover or spear of God Osias: My strength comes from the Lord

My strength comes from the Lord Pablo: The humble one

The humble one Pedro: Stone or strong like a rock

Stone or strong like a rock Porfirio: Purple

Purple Prospero: According to one's wishes

According to one's wishes Ramona: Wise protector

Wise protector Ramiro: Famous counsel

Famous counsel Ramon: Protected counsel

Protected counsel Raphael: God has healed

God has healed Raúl: A powerful name or wolf counsel

A powerful name or wolf counsel Rejinaldo: Wise ruler

Wise ruler Renato: Reborn

Reborn Ricardo: Brave ruler

Brave ruler Rio: River

River Roberto: Brilliant flame

Brilliant flame Robin: The bright one

The bright one Rodas: Roses

Roses Rodrigo: Renowned chief

Renowned chief Rodolfo: Legendary wolf

Legendary wolf Rogelio: Request or petition

Request or petition Roman: From Rome

From Rome Romeo: From Rome

From Rome Rufo: Red-haired

Names starting with the letters S to Z

By now, you have noticed that many Spanish names are inspired by saints or religious figures. Below are great names starting with the last eight letters of the alphabet.s

Sacha: Helper of mankind

Helper of mankind Sally: Saviour

Saviour Salvadore/ Salvatore: Savior

Savior Samuel: God has heard

God has heard Sandro: Defender of men

Defender of men Santos: Saint

Saint Saturno: Sowing seeds

Sowing seeds Segundo: Born second

Born second Sergio: A servant

A servant Sierra: Saw-tooth mountain range

Saw-tooth mountain range Silvio: From the woods

From the woods Sydney: Wide meadow

Wide meadow Tabor: One who plays a small drum

One who plays a small drum Taurino: The constellation Taurus

The constellation Taurus Teo: God

God Teodoro: God's present

God's present Thiago: May God protect

May God protect Thomas: Twin

Twin Timeo: Honouring God

Honouring God Timo: One who honours God

One who honours God Tito: Giant

Giant Toro: Bull-like

Bull-like Tulio: The one who leads

The one who leads Tuto: Righteous

Righteous Ugo: Intelligent

Intelligent Umberto: Bright fighter

Bright fighter Veto: Intelligent

Intelligent Vincente: Victor

Victor Xever: Owns a new house

Owns a new house Yanik: God is gracious

God is gracious Yomaris: I am the sun

What's a good Spanish name for a boy?

A good name for your little prince is one you like and has a positive or great meaning. It must also be easy to pronounce.

What are male Hispanic names?

These are names originating from Spain or Spanish-speaking countries. There are hundreds of names to choose from.

What is a unique Spanish name?

Unique Spanish names include Gonzalo, Dario, Thiago, and Izan for boys or Iba, Laia, Carmen, and Triana for girls.

What are very Mexican names?

The most Mexican names include Maria, Juan, Juana, Hernandez, and Jose.

What is the most popular boy name in Spain?

Common boy names in Spain include Mateo, Hugo, Lucas, Leo, and Lucas.

Choosing a name for your baby can be challenging for new parents. We hope you find the perfect name for your little boy from the list of Spanish male names above.

