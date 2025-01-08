A Ghanaian mother urged her son, Mighty, to marry and leave their home, noting he was too dependent on her for food and other needs

A Ghanaian mother has asked her son to find a woman and get married so he can leave her home and stop depending on her for food and other needs.

The mother told her son, Mighty that he must get married in 2025 and start a family. She argued that she already had two children when she was his age.

In an Instagram video, Mighty went to his mum's kitchen to find out what was making the house smell nice.

However, his question was greeted with an unexpected response when she demanded he move out of his father’s house and settle down with a woman.

“At your age, it will be good if you are married. You are always smelling something, but you don’t know how to do anything. Are you a child? It would be good if you had two children by now. When I was your age, I was married with children. I want you to move out of this house and marry. In 2025, you won’t stay in this house.”

Mighty responded by saying the house belonged to his father and he was also a rightful occupant. His mother then argued that she could also move back to live with her father by his reasoning.

“If this is your father’s house, then I can also go and live with my father. You have to marry and have a family. Do you think you are still young? When I was your age, I had you and your sister.”

Watch the video below:

Netizens support Mighty’s mum

YEN.com.gh has collated some reactions to the post shared by Mighty on Instagram.

Char_osei said:

“Mighty, thy cup is full 😂😂😂😂.”

Abenaasedah.owusu wrote:

“The chest is that from now going you are leaving this house! Had me rolling 🤣🤣🤣🤣.”

Melissa.ankobil said:

“You can’t do mummy foko or faka wati anaa😂.”

Sandyjayluv wrote:

“It's the last line for me! Wo whimu hooo sɛ hose! 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂.”

Fiiefy_aries said:

“😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 it’s Aunty’s energy for me…..love it!!!”

Time_gh2 wrote:

“This is the meaning of I mean you keep.”

Nafi_herself said:

“Mighty is always smelling something nice 😂😂😂😂.”

Mitchelldarko wrote:

“Mighty marry ooo marry😂😂😂😂😂.”

Micky_amoah said:

“2025 de3 Mighty ware wai 😂😂.”

