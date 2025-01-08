Pastor Obinna Michael, a popular prophet has prophesied good things for Ghana under John Mahama

The Nigerian-based pastor said Ghana and Rwanda would become the two leading countries in Africa

Many netizens who saw the prophet's prophecy thronged the comments section to share their views

A popular Nigerian man of God, Pastor Obinna Michael, has predicted a great transformation for Ghana under the leadership of President John Dramani Mahama.

The minister, while reacting to the outcome of the elections on December 7, 2024, said Ghana and Rwanda would become the shining lights for the rest of the continent.

A popular Nigerian pastor prophesies great transformation for Ghana as President John Mahama assumes office. Photo credit: @Pastor Obinna Michael/Facebook.

Speaking to his congregation, Pastor Obinna Michael said President Mahama would face some initial challenges in his bid to stabilise the economy but would receive divine help to overcome them.

The man of God also said the Ghanaian leader would face strong opposition from members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in his attempt to transform the country.

"Ghana has done well. Ghana and Rwanda are going to become two nations that the African continent will learn from come 2025," he prophesied. "The man that they [Ghana] have elected as the president is going to struggle to bring stability but he would be helped," the pastor stated.

"His greatest fight and opposition is not the demon, but the party that he defeated. They are going to be his greatest undoing but in his heart and what God has shown me, the man is ready to bring stability to the nation of Ghana, and Ghana will come to the place where it's supposed to be."

Despite the strong opposition from the NPP, the revered man of God said President Mahama's tenure in office would see great success and many from Ghana and beyond would marvel at the progress of the country.

Reactions to Pastor Obinna Michael's prophecies

Following the emergence of the video of Pastor Obinna Michael's prophecy on social media, some netizens thronged the comments section to share their views.

@Nene said:

"God bless Ghana and my Country Rwanda 🇷🇼 🇷🇼 2025 @paulkagameofficial we love you."

@Praise Afi Biamco also said:

"This is what most pastors and prophets in Ghana are afraid of saying."

@Attah Esinam Nadia wrote:

"Exactly the dream I had. H.E Mahama is specifically chosen for my motherland. We are BLESSED."

@Candy also wrote:

"Oseyyyy Ghana, our Ghana will shine in Jesus name!"

@Rita Ntow commented:

"Amen, this prophecy has occurred twice or more, from different men of God. This is the doing of the Lord and it is marvelous in our sight. God will surely direct his excellency JDM. Proud Ghanaian."

Mahama sworn in as president of Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that President John Dramani Mahama was sworn in as the sixth president of the Republic of Ghana.

This came after the former leader was re-elected in a decisive manner after the general election polls on December 7, 2024.

Mahama defeated former vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, marking a historic moment for himself and his running mate.

