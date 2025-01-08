Nollywood filmmaker Funke Akindele and her cast for Everybody Loves Jenifa have announced their arrival in Ghana

The film stars are in Ghana to promote and join fans in watching their unprecedented box-office hit, Everybody Loves Jenifa

A video of their first stint in Ghana this year excited scores of Ghanaians who can't wait to meet them

Nigerian filmmaker and actress Funke Akindele has arrived in Ghana to promote her latest film, Everybody Loves Jenifa, which recently became the highest-grossing Nollywood movie of all time.

Their arrival in the country comes after the film generated over a billion naira two weeks after its release.

Nollywood stars Funke Akindele, Patience Ozokwor, and others excite fans with their arrival in Ghana. Photo source: FunkeAkindele

Source: TikTok

Funke Akindele shared a video of her trip from Murtala Muhammed International Airport to Accra.

She made the trip with the star-studded cast of Everybody Loves Jenifa, including Patience Ozokwor and OmotundeAdebowale-David.

On social media, Funke Akindele shared more about her recent trip to Ghana, saying

"Akwaba! Ghana. We are here!!!!! #jenifans in Ghana let’s all watch #eljthempvie together!!!! We can’t wait to meet you all! #Everybodylovesjenifa is still showing in all Cinemas Nationwide!!! It’s also showing in all Cinemas in Ghana and UK."

Scores of fans thronged the comments section to express their admiration for Funke Akindled and their anticipation for Nollywood's highest-grossing film, Everybody Loves Jenifa.

Funke Akindele and cast stir reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Funke Akindele and her cast's recent visit to Ghana.

It’s_Jake said:

I’ve already watched it, but if I hear she’s coming to the Silverbird, I’ll still come and watch it again 😂😂

YaaGrachi 🦋❤️ wrote:

"Adaku you are welcome make sure u taste all the Ghanaian foods before u go🤣🤣🤣 especially our banku and okro 🤣🤣Akwaaba."

Gloria Kekeli( Delight) remarked:

"ls today right? please how much is ticket and where can I get some to buy please answer me oooo."

Jummyb noted:

"Madam Funke Akindele is a very kindhearted woman, she dey do her things in low key and love to help the upcoming actor and actress. Lafunky in Kamo voice, no evil will befall u ma."

thenailsresort_ added:

"Badosky true friendship never dies ..when we fight we must settle ..reality of good friendship..I’m happy eniola badmus is with them."

Jackie Appiah hangs out with stars

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Jackie Appiah had reconnected with Nollywood star Jim Iyke and American TV presenter Yandy Smith.

The Ghanaian actress and influencer hosted her Nigerian colleagues at her plush East Legon mansion in Accra.

Yandy Smith complimented Jackie Appiah for having a big and beautiful mansion and expressed her appreciation for hosting her and her friends as they prepared to leave the premises and return to their hotel rooms after the party ended.

