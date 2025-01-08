A 77-year-old Ghanaian taxi driver with 57 years of experience shared his journey, starting with his license acquisition in 1968

He later worked as a driver for SSNIT and Commercial Bank (now GCB Bank) before retiring and returning to taxi driving

The old taxi driver's video on his experience got several social media users reacting and commending him

A 77-year-old Ghanaian man who works as a taxi driver shared some parts of his story since he got a driver’s license.

The man said he got his driver’s license in 1986 and started working as a commercial vehicle popularly called trotro in Ghana.

77-year-old man shares his experience as a driver for 55 years.

As a young man, he drove a taxi to make ends meet. The old man, who has been driving for 57 years so far, said he is still fit to go on any journey a customer requests.

“I am 77 years old. If you like, ask me to take you to Kumasi and I will go. I got my license in 1968. When I got my license, I was driving a trotro (commercial bus) from Mamprobi to Accra, and then I drove a taxi for a while as a young guy.”

In the video on X, the 77-year-old man shared other parts of his driving career, where he worked with some reputable companies in the country and retired when it was time to do so.

“I left and joined SSNIT. By 1976 I was a driver at SSNIT, I left there in 1986 and joined Commercial Bank. So, I was in Commercial Bank and then I came to retirement.”

After retiring from Commercial Bank, now GCB Bank, he started commercial driving again and worked as a taxi driver.

The old taxi driver also assessed all the governments he had witnessed in the Fourth Republic.

Watch the video below:

Netizens commend old taxi driver

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by @ishmade on X. Read them below:

@KINGSHATTAJUNIA said:

“He stay at odorkor I know him personally we stay together humble man.”

@AdesunaErnest wrote:

“I know this man personally his a good man always full of advice he drives Ash and yellow Toyota Vits.”

Awudi.journalist responded:

“@ishmade You are right.”

@k_oppongnkrumah said:

“The fact that he was using his mirrors to monitor cars behind him🥂.”

@brokeguytrying wrote:

“You couldn’t advise him to put on his seatbelt?”

@YussifEscoba said:

“I know him my uncle’s former driver.”

@Meek_2_de_Mill wrote:

"Nana Addo ain own aged people koraaa don’t rate him tueh."

