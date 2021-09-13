An unidentified local petrol service station worker is going viral on social media for his good spirit while doing his job and dancing

The man, who works for Shell garage in Isando, was filmed by a driver as the guy filled his tank and his dancing skills are being appreciated by many in Mzansi

Some people are now saying the filling station staff deserve to be praised for always being happy and friendly to their clients

One local driver decided to film a petrol service worker who was busy filling his tank and jamming to his favourite song. The Shell garage worker is seen killing it with dance moves while still keeping an eye on the job at hand.

The viral video is loved on social media and we takes a look at the hilarious reactions from the post as shared by @Amon_Caes.

The Twitter account holder brilliantly captioned his funny clip, suggesting the petrol service station guys deserve the credit. He said:

“Petrol attendants deserve the whole world.”

A video of a petrol service station worker is going viral on social media. Image: @Amon_Caes/Twitter

Source: UGC

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The post reads:

@TheMeige said:

“Ge a re "Phapharrrr" setse a tshetse Petrol ya million.”

@Simmy_Ngcebo said:

“It locks on the price.”

@KabeloMolekwa6 said:

“Jiki jiki he will make mistakes hahaha.”

@Amon_Caes said:

“I asked for a full tank so he was chilled.”

@Ngingu_[enuel said:

“I love seeing these guys happy man.”

@Luivhuwani_M said:

“The most unproblematic people, they are simply happy.”

@BenedictSikwazo said:

“Until he pours two litres above your request and then it's, "Eh san, eish grootman." But these guys know how to lighten the mood when you are having a bad day.”

@Tawawekwa said:

“The ones at my local Shell are always angry - had to move to the Engen down the road. And the Shell ones enjoyed keeping us waiting, shame.”

@BathembaS said:

“You all will never know the feeling of serving a kind motorist.”

Source: Yen.com.gh