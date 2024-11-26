Shatta Wale, Dr Likee, Nana Ama McBrown, Others Announced For Peace Concert In Kumasi
- Shatta Wale has been announced for a huge upcoming concert in Kumasi
- The announcement comes after his explosive multi-day trip and activation in Kumasi
- Scores of entertainers, including Dr Likee and Nana Ama McBrown will join Shatta Wale for the event
PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.
Ghanaian entertainer Charles Nii Armah is set to perform at an upcoming peace concert in Kumasi.
The upcoming event scheduled for November 30 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium appears to be an initiative from Kumawood comedian Dr Likee's camp.
The Kumawood star shared the official artiste lineup for the concert on social media. His cronies, including Papa Kumasi and Shifo, have begun promoting the concert extensively.
King Paluta, Amerado, Fameye and Nana Ama McBrown are among several acts billed for the Kumasi peace walk and concert.
Before the announcement, Shatta Wale had flown to Kumasi for a multi-day media engagement to promote the show.
The concert will help promote free and fair elections as Ghana heads to the polls.
Shatta Wale hails King Promise
Shatta Wale also expressed his admiration for another entertainment colleague, King Promise, after a remarkable achievement he achieved.
YEN.com.gh reported that the musician, in a social media post, congratulated King Promise for surpassing four million streams on Spotify.
King Promise is the first Ghanaian male artist to achieve that milestone on the music-streaming platform and has been widely praised.
PAY ATTENTION: YEN Needs Your Opinion! That's your chance to change your favourite news media. Fill in a short questionnaire
Source: YEN.com.gh
Peter Ansah (Entertainment Editor) Ansah Peter is an entertainment editor who joined YEN.com.gh in September 2023. He studied Development Planning at KNUST, graduating in 2018. His professional career in entertainment journalism dates eight years back as a showbiz and arts blogger for the now-defunct motionhypegh.net, continuing to Muse Media Networks, acting as the editorial manager for the network's flagship multimedia platforms. He has also managed several PR roles with top clients, including Morgan Heritage. In 2024, Peter completed Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation