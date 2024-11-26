Shatta Wale has been announced for a huge upcoming concert in Kumasi

The announcement comes after his explosive multi-day trip and activation in Kumasi

Scores of entertainers, including Dr Likee and Nana Ama McBrown will join Shatta Wale for the event

Ghanaian entertainer Charles Nii Armah is set to perform at an upcoming peace concert in Kumasi.

All is set for Shatta Wale to headline the upcoming concert in Kumasi's Baba Yara stadium. Source: Facebook/ShattaWale

The upcoming event scheduled for November 30 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium appears to be an initiative from Kumawood comedian Dr Likee's camp.

The Kumawood star shared the official artiste lineup for the concert on social media. His cronies, including Papa Kumasi and Shifo, have begun promoting the concert extensively.

King Paluta, Amerado, Fameye and Nana Ama McBrown are among several acts billed for the Kumasi peace walk and concert.

Before the announcement, Shatta Wale had flown to Kumasi for a multi-day media engagement to promote the show.

The concert will help promote free and fair elections as Ghana heads to the polls.

Shatta Wale hails King Promise

Shatta Wale also expressed his admiration for another entertainment colleague, King Promise, after a remarkable achievement he achieved.

YEN.com.gh reported that the musician, in a social media post, congratulated King Promise for surpassing four million streams on Spotify.

King Promise is the first Ghanaian male artist to achieve that milestone on the music-streaming platform and has been widely praised.

