Michelle Rodriguez's relationship and dating history explained

Michelle Rodriguez is an American actress best known for her no-nonsense roles in action films such as The Fast and the Furious franchise and Avatar. Beyond her successful career, Michelle Rodriguez's relationships have received much media attention. Explore her dating history, shedding light on her high-profile relationships and rumoured flings.

Michelle Rodriguez's love life has been the subject of headlines since she entered the Hollywood spotlight. In May 2014, the actress came out as bisexual. With her openness about love and her candid reflections on her sexuality, she has become an LGBTQ+ community icon.

Michelle Rodriguez's relationship history

The Hollywood actress has dated several high-profile men and women. Here is a detailed review of Michelle Rodriguez's dating history:

Vin Diesel (2001)

One of the earliest rumoured romances in Michelle Rodriguez's dating history was with her co-star Vin Diesel. Michelle Rodriguez and Vin Diesel shared undeniable chemistry in the first Fast and Furious film, and fans started shipping the two budding superstars.

While Diesel admitted that they dated at one point, Rodriguez clarified that their relationship had since ended. The two maintain a very close friendship to date.

Colin Farrell (2002)

Michelle Rodriguez's past relationship with actor Colin Farrell hit the headlines in 2002. The actress was once again linked to her co-star. After working on S.W.A.T with Colin Farrell, the two were rumoured to be dating for a few months. Again, both sides kept it lowkey, and neither confirmed a romantic relationship.

Olivier Martinez (2003)

Olivier Martinez and Michelle Rodriguez reportedly had an affair between July and August 2003. They were caught kissing before being spotted together aboard P. Diddy's yacht in the South of France.

At the same time, the Mars actor was dating singer Kylie Minogue. However, Olivier and Michelle's reps later clarified that they were just good friends and had nothing else going on.

Lenny Kravitz (2005)

Rumours about Lenny Kravitz's and Michelle Rodriguez's romance began circulating in 2005 after they were spotted hanging out together. Lenny Kravitz is a popular American singer, songwriter, and actor.

Michelle attended a party with Lenny Kravitz, and the two were said to be flirting all night. Despite the rumours, they maintained a lowkey relationship that lasted only a few months.

Kristanna Loken (2006–2007)

Rodriguez's first confirmed relationship with a woman was with the beautiful actress Kristanna Loken. They met on the set of BloodRayne (2005), and their chemistry reportedly continued off-screen. Although they never formally confirmed the relationship, Loken's hints in interviews suggested a tight and intense bond.

Cara Delevingne (2014)

One of Rodriguez's most high-profile relationships was with supermodel and actress Cara Delevingne. Michelle Rodriguez and Cara Delevingne were seen together several times in 2014, including courtside at a New York Knicks game, where they were captured kissing. In a February 2014 Mirror interview, Michelle confirmed the relationship, saying:

It’s going really well. She’s so cool. When we started hanging out I just thought she was awesome, and we have the best time together. She's hard, though. You wouldn't want to mess with her in a fight.

Are Michelle Rodriguez and Cara Delevingne still together? Despite their remarkable chemistry, the relationship did not last long. The couple stayed together for roughly six months.

Zac Efron (2014)

Zac Efron is one of Michelle Rodriguez's notable romantic partners. In the summer of 2014, Rodriguez was rumoured to be dating the actor. They were seen enjoying a vacation on a yacht in Ibiza, Spain, and an eyewitness reported that they seemed very close and comfortable with one another.

The sighting piqued viewers' interest, considering they had previously been seen kissing on another yacht in Italy. They also enjoyed horseback riding.

The two were clearly having fun but never publicly declared their relationship. However, a few weeks after their Ibiza vacation, Zac Efron and Michelle Rodriguez were no longer together.

Michelle Rodriguez's relationships have been a topic of discussion throughout her career. She has been romantically involved with notable figures in the entertainment industry, with her most recent connection being actor Zac Efron.

