The Contonet Live, a Nigerian music group are set to release song titled Kasala on Friday, November 29, 2024

The song features Godsin and Asylum hitmaker, Olivetheboy, Nigerian Afrobeat star, Foreign Flxx and Offei

The Continent Live said in a statement released to the press that they hoped to cause some heat in the music scene across Africa

Nigerian music group The Continent Live is set to release a new single dubbed Kasala on Friday, November 29, 2024, following the massive success of their First Class Volume 1 track.

The Kasala is a sultry Afro-fusion track which features Ghanaian Afrobeat sensation, Olovetheboy, known for his "Godsin" and "Asylum" hit songs, Nigerian rising star Foreign Flxx and Offei.

The Continent Live teams up with Ghana's Olivetheboy, Foreign Flxx and Offei in latest Single "Kasala". Photo credit: @olivetheboy & @thecontinent.live/IG.

Source: Instagram

According to a statement released to the press by The Continent Live, the song was Produced by Almighty Trei and JBJ.

Celebratiion of African sensuality

The statement further stated that the Kasala song was composed to celebrate African sensuality, paying homage to the African woman's body and alluring beauty.

"With a smooth production, hypnotic rhythms, and sultry lyrics, Kasala is an ode to Afro-fusion, flirtation, and the celebratory spirit of West African music culture. As the first single from The Continent Live Vol 2 project, Kasala sets the bar high, following in the footsteps of Vol 1's breakout success.," portions of the statement read.

The Continent Live said that they hope to "stir some serious heat" in the music industry across Africa and beyond.

Olivetheboy signs with Sony Music

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Olivetheboy has signed a lucrative deal with American record label, Sony Music's Columbia Records.

With the signiing of the deal, the Ghanaian musical talent joined an impressive list of African icons signed on to Sony's subsidiary, Bu Vision Ent.

Olivetheboy penned the deal with Bu Vision founder and Columbia's Executive Vice President Bu Thiam.

Sony Musicm based in te United States is home to many music idols across the wording, including Africa's D'Banj, Davido, Wizkid, and the decorated legend Angelique Kidjo.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh