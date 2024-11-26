The 2024 Ballon d'Or Award is now water under the bridge after Man City's Rodri edged out Vinicius to the prize almost a fortnight ago

Rodri emerged as the surprise winner of the 68th edition of the most coveted individual honour in football

While it is a foregone conclusion, Jude Bellingham has explained why a Real Madrid player should have won the gong

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham believes his teammate Vinicius Junior deserved to win the 2024 Ballon d’Or, which was ultimately awarded to Manchester City’s Rodri.

Vinicius was among the leading contenders after an exceptional season, scoring 24 goals and playing a pivotal role in Real Madrid's success.

His contributions helped the club secure three trophies, including their second La Liga-Champions League double in three years.

Despite his achievements, the Brazilian finished behind Rodri in the final voting.

Speaking ahead of Real Madrid's Champions League clash with Premier League leaders Liverpool on Wednesday, November 28, Bellingham praised Vinicius' credentials.

Reflecting on the Ballon d'Or results, he expressed his admiration for his teammate’s impact and performances.

"I think when we won the Champions League, this was our Ballon d'Or ... the recognition that we were the best team in Europe. I think it was more deserved for one from Madrid, especially for Vini. Rodri is a player, but I think someone from Madrid deserved it."

"Vini is one of the best players in the world ... if not the best. It is a significant loss, but I have full faith that the rest of the team can replace him. It is each of our responsibilities to step up in his absence."

What's next for Real Madrid?

Jude Bellingham and Co. have won seven of their 11 UEFA Champions League meetings with Liverpool, including their last three.

Real Madrid are coming off a 3-1 home loss to AC Milan on matchday four, their second defeat in four games. Carlo Ancelotti's holders are 18th in the standings, six points behind the Reds, the only side to win their opening four games this season.

Vinicius opens up after Ballon d'Or heartbreak

In an earlier article, YEN.com.gh reported that Vinicius shared his reaction after just missing out on the Ballon d'Or.

The Brazilian standout was considered a top contender for the award, but it ultimately went to Manchester City’s Rodri.

Notably, neither Vinicius nor any Real Madrid representatives were present at the 68th Ballon d'Or ceremony in Paris.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh