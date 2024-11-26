A Ghanaian lady, based in the US has taken to social media to complain about land issues in Accra

In a video, the lady said she was being stressed out over land she purchased in Accra, with different people claiming ownership

The ordeal she shared over the land issues moved Ghanaians on social media to sympathise with her

A Ghanaian lady based in the US has lamented over some difficulties she is facing with a piece of land she purchased in Accra.

The lady, known as GhQueenBee on TikTok, said that after purchasing the land from its owners and developing it, another person appeared four years later to claim ownership.

Taking to social media to vent, the US-based lady said she had faced several issues over the land.

"I bought land and after developing it, roofed and plastered it for over years. Now, someone has appeared claiming to be the owner of the land," he said.

According to her, when she visited the Lands Commission to search for the land's records, she did not find the name of the new person claiming ownership of her property.

Despite this, the individual continues to demand money from her, a situation she said had caused her significant stress.

GhQueenBee said she had tried several times without success to find the original owner of the land, the title deed holder.

Ghanaians sympathise with GhQueenBee

After sharing her story on TikTok, Ghanaians on social media who follow her page thronged the comment section of the video to sympathise

@kingofori20 said:

"So there are ways to go by this land purchasing thing that most people don't know and without this knowledge, you will be prone to most of these issues."

@akosuaafriyie740 also said:

"All that money could have gone into buying a real estate house."

@Missiah Gh commented:

"You be my sister I will not advise you to buy land in Accra never do that mistake again if you have money come and buy house nobiland.

@JOG also commented

"Because of what I went through and lost two plots in Pokuase, I won’t even buy Accra plot for $1, if you can, go to Aburi or Nsawam."

