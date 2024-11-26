A video of a Ghanaian lady complaining about her disgruntled marriage has generated online

She lamented that her husband resorts to her mother for answers anytime there are issues in their marriage

The lady also accused her husband of having an affair and mistreating her

A Ghanaian lady has triggered reactions online after she took her marital issues to a popular relationship talk show on Oyerepa FM for resolution.

The young lady, who had been married for three years, appeared on Oyerepa Afutuo and lamented over her husband for some time.

The mother of one opened up on how her husband often reports her to her in-laws in a bid to create disaffection for her.

"I questioned him on his decision to spend GH¢2000 on his friend's wedding, only for him to call his mother, accusing me of being unhappy whenever she buys something."

The lady also accused her husband of neglect and infidelity, hence appealing to the host of the programme, Auntie Naa, for an amicable resolution.

Ghanaians chide the lady's husband

Social media users who reacted to the video comforted the lady on her ordeal.

Lydia Ntiamoah indicated:

"Hmmmmm, I am facing the same problem."

user7357257426906 reacted:

"Girls, please don't make a mistake to marry a Man who doesn't LOVE YOU from his heart, Marriage is not everything."

Abena Chocky reacted:

"Marriage might not be that sweet.I think i will stay single and have children afterwards.No marriage."

Ama Blessing replied:

"When they are tired of u, everything about u irritate dem. Sister wipe your tears and move on . U are a beautiful woman."

Mays Mall reacted:

"Sister ,u are very beautiful...go and work...brand urself well ..stay single and prayyyyyyyy."

Sarah added:

"Eeeeeiii hmmmm , am even afraid to go into a relationship or get married eeeii becoz of diz this things hmmmm."

