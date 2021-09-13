The Deputy Executive Director at the National Service Secretariat claims all deployment would be done without protocol involvement

Gifty Oware Aboagye says the process for deployment makes it difficult for any graduate to be favored

She added that, an individual can seek reposting if the company of his/her initial posting does not accept them

Accra - Gifty Oware Aboagye, the Deputy Executive Director at the National Service Secretariat, has stated that, all national service deployments will be done without protocol involvement.

She dismissed the allegations that some graduates are not deployed based on merit but rather on a protocol basis.

Over the years, and even currently, getting any good place to serve the nation after university education, has always been a tussle, depending on who you know basis.

Gifty Oware Aboagye, the Deputy Executive Director at the National Service Secretariat

Unfortunately, most people who do not have anyone to work out their preferred place of work, end up struggling to get a place to serve.

Also, people who end up exactly where they want by sheer luck, end up being rejected by the companies even before the commencement of the service.

In a report filed by Starrnews, the acting NSS boss explained that, claims that some selected graduates are deployed on a protocol basis are untrue, adding that, the process for deployment makes it difficult for any graduate to be favored.

Gifty Oware Aboagye said it is actually a crime for any NSS staff to demand money for reposting, insisting that reposting is free.

“Reposting is not a crime. You can come to NSS and you’ll be reposted if you’re posted to a place but the company says you can’t work there. Reposting is not just free, it’s extremely free. Just walk into our office and get reposted. It’s the duty of my staff to get people reposted," she said.

She also added that, service personnel are not likely to see an increment in their allowance this year but hopefully, the allowance will be increased in 2022.

Service recruitment to be based on merit

The Ministry of Interior has stated that this year's recruitment into the various security services will purely be based on merit.

In a statement issued on Friday, September 10, the Ministry said the “recruitment will be based on merit”.

The Chief Director of the Ministry, Adelaide Anno-Kumi, said the 11,000 Ghanaians that will be recruited into services will enhance security in the country.

