King Zoro has weighed in on the possibility of young people making a living while staying in Ghana

The UK-based tyre dealer said he believed the systems abroad are more favourable for younger people

He advised them to move as the opportunity to work, save up and take care of themselves and family was almost assured

Ghanaian tyres dealer King Zoro aka Sean Frimpong has advised young people seeking to make a living to travel abroad.

Zoro King advises young people to travel abroad.

Source: Instagram

In a recent interview, the UK-based Ghanaian entrepreneur and philanthropist compared the systems in both countries.

He recounted his successful business operations in the UK through which his employees make about 500 pounds monthly.

King Zoro compared it to his businesses here and shared his dissatisfaction with his books when his manager came to render the account.

The rich tyre dealer explained that life abroad could present more opportunities and flexibility for young people to save up and make a living.

Who is King Zoro?

King Zoro is known for his business drive and successful strides in the UK and Ghana. However, his deep ties to Kumasi's showbiz industry cannot be overstated. He was once a key member of rapper Cabum's management.

The car tyre dealer has always sought to inspire many younger ones with his business acumen, growing his wealth in the UK after relocating from Ghana as a high school graduate.

He now owns several properties including hostels and fuel stations scattered across his home country.

King Zoro at work in the UK.

Source: Instagram

Ghanaians react to King Zoro's advice

While some warmed up to King Zoro's advice, others explained why the advice is not always the best-case scenario.

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to King Zoro's advice.

Francis Benaful said:

what about we the poor we don't have any help from anyone but if we get the chance we will travel so help as

Lui wrote:

Travel is good but don’t pay money to anyone before traveling

Rocafella remarked:

I spend Almost 30yrs in Ghana hustling in Tema port without even buying a land ,As I travel abroad within 6 months i have purchase land and started building.🙏🙏

Sir Djan 🇬🇭 🇬🇧 noted:

if you get opportunity travel, I mean if you get opportunity travel , if the chance comes travel 💯

BIRETUOBA KWADWO ADOMAKO MENSA

After rent, bills, food etc and one can save 150 pounds a week? How can you create Wealth per this calculations 🤣🙈? Do you know how much some street Guys make within a day in Ghana?

King Zoro launches new Range Rover

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Sean Solomon Frimpong, aka King Zoro, had added a new Range Rover to his luxurious fleet of cars.

This comes after a video of a handyman embossing the new Range Rover with a customised number plate popped up online.

The rich businessman from Kumasi owns several high-end vehicles including a white Brabus G Wagon which he often drives.

