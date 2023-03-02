The police have announced that some 973 fake social media accounts in the names of ministers, MPs and ambassadors created by cyber fraudsters have been pulled down

Police said 12 suspected criminals have been arrested while they pursue 25 others

Police disclosed in a statement on Thursday, March 2, 2023, that 62 of the fake social media accounts were created in the names of security officials

The cybercrime division of the Ghana police has pulled down some 973 fake social media accounts created by cyber fraudsters after a cyber-intelligence operation.

The sustained operation, police have said in a statement released on Thursday, March 2, 2023, also resulted in the arrest of 12 people suspected of being involved in cyber-related crimes.

“785 of the fake accounts were in the names of MPs, 62 in the names of security officials,136 for Ministers of State, Ambassadors and some heads of institutions,” the statement by the police said.

Some 25 other suspected cyber fraudsters are also being pursued.

Police said the cyber criminal syndicate use these fake social media accounts to impersonate or hack into the accounts of other prominent persons.

It said by posing as heads of government institutions and corporate entities and MPsthe criminals defrauded people of various sums of money by promising them jobs and scholarships.

The statement said cyber fraudsters sometimes publish fake promotional advertisements and sell products among others.

Police have identified the 12 suspected cyber fraudsters arrested in the recent operation as follows:

Gideon Kove alias Billions, Felicia Nanewortor, Carl Kristal, Safari Zatey, Eric Acquah alias Cent Mona, Richard Agbadzi, Isaac Dortsue alias Barajah, Samuel Gadre, Moses Otchie alias Razak, Yonnah Boso, Sterling Kwame Doe and Wisdom Tornyie

They are assisting with the ongoing investigation into cyber crime activities and would soon be put before the court, police said.

Police have said anyone who has been a victim of cyber fraud should call 0249850601, a dedicated number for cyber-related crimes, for assistance.

