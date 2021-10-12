Dampare has called on police personnel to avoid doing things that will disgrace the service

He encouraged them to do everything within their power to make people regain trust in the Police

This information is contained in a bulk text message sent to all police personnel

The newly sworn-in substantive Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo-Dampare has called on his personnel to avoid acts that will bring disgrace to the service.

Dampare also assured personnel of the police service that he will stand by them as they discharge their respective duties to the state.

“Let us... avoid any act(s) that will bring the name of the service into disrepute; let us continue to work hard to regain the trust, confidence, and respect of the people we serve...," Dampare.

This information was contained in a bulk SMS sighted by YEN.com.gh sent to all personnel following his swearing-in as substantive IGP.

Below are details of the note from IGP to members of the Police Service

My Colleagues, I wish to express my deepest appreciation to you for your immense support during my tenure as the acting IGP. As the substantive IGP, I will continue to count on you to deliver our core mandate of protecting lives and property – remember, it is only through teamwork that we can succeed. My Colleagues, I wish to express my deepest appreciation to you for your immense support during my tenure as the acting IGP. . Please be assured that the leadership of the Service is behind you as you discharge your duties with Integrity. Let us, individually and collectively, avoid any act(s) that will bring the name of the service into disrepute; let us continue to work hard to regain the trust, confidence, and respect of the people we serve; and let us make the Ghana Police Service a model for the rest of Africa and beyond. I wish you and your families well. George Akuffo Dampare, Ph.D

I will make the police service better than I met it

Dampare has also vowed to make the police service better than he took over.

Dampare assured Akufo-Addo that he will work hand-in-hand with his colleagues in the service to ensure that the Police administration improves beyond what he inherited.

Speaking after his swearing-in ceremony at the Jubilee House in Accra today, Friday, October 8, Damapare said this can only be achieved with the support and cooperation of the Ghanaian population.

He added that under his watch he will work hard to also ensure that the police service becomes a respected service in the country and in Africa and beyond as well as becoming a reference point for others.

