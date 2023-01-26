Meet Rebecca Soteros: The untold story of the late Paul Walker's girlfriend

While celebrity relationships garner much media attention, a lot of buzz is created when they split. Yet, regardless, many estranged partners manage to stay away from the limelight. Rebecca Soteros, the late Paul Walker's girlfriend one of this kind. She chose to stay away from the public’s glare and heal privately.

Rebecca Soteros is a famous American philanthropist and former teacher. However, she is globally recognized as the girlfriend of the late Paul Walker. Paul was an American actor famous for his role in the Fast and Furious franchise. Rebecca dated Paul before he rose to fame. In addition, she is the mother of their only child, Meadow Walker.

Rebecca Soteros’ profile summary

Full name Rebecca Soteros Nickname Rebecca McBain, Rebecca Gender Female Date of birth 1974 Age 48 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth California, USA Current residence California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5'' Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Body measurements in inches 34-26-35 Body measurements in centimetres 86-66-89 Shoe size 6 (US) Bra size 33 B Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Hazel Mother Julie Ann Soteros Father Mark Soteros Siblings One (Joshua Soteros) Relationship status Single Ex-partner Paul Walker (the late) Children One (Meadow Rain Walker School Village Christian School Profession Former teacher Net worth $800,000

Rebecca Soteros' biography

Rebecca Soteros was born in 1974 in California, USA. She is in her late 40s, even though she has not offered any information about her specific date of birth. Her parents are Mark Soteros (father) and Julie Ann Soteros (mother).

Her father runs his own business in California, while her mother is a housewife. Does Rebecca Soteros have any siblings? Yes, she has one younger brother, Joshua Soteros. However, nothing much is known about him.

After completing her primary school studies, Rebecca went to Village Christian School in California. She graduated in 1992.

Career

Even though Rebecca is famous as a celebrity ex-girlfriend, she is a former teacher. After completing her education, she started her career as a teacher in Hawaii. However, after getting pregnant, she relocated to California to live with her boyfriend, thus leaving her job.

After giving birth to Meadow Walker and breaking up with the talented actor, Rebecca moved back to Hawaii and continued with her teaching profession. She was active in her career until 2013 when her ex-boyfriend died in a road accident.

After the death of Paul Walker, she moved to California to offer emotional support to their daughter. She left her teaching job and currently works as a service woman in a privately-owned firm in California, USA.

Is Rebecca Soteros in a relationship?

No, she is currently single. However, she was previously dating Paul Walker. Paul was an American actor famously known for playing the role of Brian O'Conner in the Fast and Furious franchise. He has also starred in numerous other films and TV shows.

Paul Walker and Rebecca Soteros first met and started dating in 1998. The duo welcomed their first child, Meadow Rain Walker, the same year. She was born on 4th November 1998. Unfortunately, the couple separated in 1999, soon after the birth of their daughter.

After the breakup, she relocated to Hawaii with her daughter to continue her career as a teacher. However, alcohol addiction got the better of her. When Meadow was 13 years old, she went to California to live with her father in 2011.

Rebecca Soteros and Meadow Walker's relationship was strained due to Meadow’s relocation and her mother’s addiction. Unfortunately, two years later, Meadow's father, Paul Walker, passed on 30th November 2013 in a tragic road accident in Valencia, Santa Clarita, California.

The car he was in crashed into a concrete lamppost and two trees, catching fire. As a result, Paul died of the combined effect of trauma and burns. The Young and the Restless actor's body was burnt beyond recognition.

Body measurements

How tall is Rebecca Soteros? She stands at the height of 5 feet and 6 inches. She weighs around 55kg. Her other body statistics are 34 inches for her bust, 26 inches for her waist and 35 inches for her hips. She wears a size 6 (US) shoe and a bra size 33B. Rebecca has hazel eyes and dark brown hair.

Rebecca Soteros’ net worth

How much is Rebecca Soteros’ net worth? The former celebrity ex-partner has an alleged net worth of $800,000 as of 2023. She made this sum of money from her career in the teaching industry. Additionally, she currently works in a private firm.

Rebecca Soteros’ latest updates

Where is Rebecca Soteros now? She currently resides in California, USA, working in a private firm. However, after the death of her ex-partner, a custody battle ensure between Rebecca and her mother-in-law Cheryl Walker.

Before Paul’s death, she had been named Cheryl Meadow’s legal guardian. This didn't sit well with Rebecca, leading to many court deliberations. Finally, the two reached an agreement that prompted Rebecca to rehab to gain her daughter's custody.

Rebecca Soteros’ fast facts

Where is Rebecca Soteros today? She lives in California, USA, with her daughter Meadow Walker. How old is Rebecca Soteros? She is in her late 40s. Unfortunately, her actual is unknown because she hasn't offered information about her date of birth. Were Paul Walker and Rebecca Soteros married? No, the couple was not married. What does Rebecca Soteros do for a living? She works in a private firm in California. Previously, she worked as a teacher in Hawaii. Is Rebecca Soteros on social media? No, she is not active on any social media platforms. There are no Rebecca Soteros Instagram, Twitter or Facebook accounts. Who are Rebecca Soteros’ parents? Her father is Mark Soteros, a successful businessman, while her mother is Julie Ann Soteros, a housemaker. Where did Rebecca Soteros study? She went to Village Christian School in California, where she graduated in 1992.

Even though Rebecca Soteros is not a public figure, this does not slow down or hinder the public's massive interest in her past and present lives. Her relationship with the late actor Paul Walker fueled the public's interest in her. However, the mother of one prefers to stay under the radar.

