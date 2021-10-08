Many Ghnaians had a lot to say after a recent publication about Essilfie Abraham, who came up with an excavator that runs on water surfaced

Some netizens admonished the government to pay close attention to young technocrats who come up with brilliant innovations

Augustine Osei, a YEN.com.gh reader, commented: "This is where the leaders of the nation must give support to build the country"

An earlier publication by YN.com.gh shared that a talented Takoradi Technical Institute student called Essilfie Abraham was the first to build an excavator that uses water as fuel.

The report indicated that Essilfie used cardboard, rubber tubes, and water for his rototype.

He shared that no wires, batteries, sensors, or cables were involved in the manufacturing process.

Essilfie, an automotive engineering student, revealed that he would need financial support to further his education.

Picture of excavator and Essilfie during an interview

Source: UGC

Netizens who saw the publication could not keep calm as they engaged massively with the story of the young man.

The post on YEN.com.gh's verified Facebook page has over 27,000 reactions with more than 1000 comments at the time of this writing.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below;

From Augustine Osei:

This is where the leaders of the nation must give support to build the country. We have to become an industrialised nation like Germany. That will help us to become a great nation. Ghana has got young talented persons and need the government to support such persons and departments that are coming up with technological expertise.

Alex Jacobs Abaka replied:

Instead of empowering and paying more emphasis on technical and vocational education, we are wasting our meager and scarce resources on irrelevant subjects and course in our schools which will not inure benefits to our children in the future and Ghana as a whole.

Charles A.Monah wrote:

If true.... He needs to be protected from industrialist which takes offense to anyone attempting to change the status quo.

Tetteh Yaw commented:

He should go and lecture at knust engineering department .Help them to repair the elevator that got spoilt since independence and they couldn't repair till date

From Francis Mensah:

The institution with GREAT BRAINS . Well, I'm not surprise at all

Collins Opoku shared:

Masa Ghana we dey oh, they would rather invest in beauty pageant than technical know how's. This is another brain drain.

Source: Yen.com.gh