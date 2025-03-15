Kylian Mbappé has shared his thoughts on ongoing comparisons with Cristiano Ronaldo after his recent goal-scoring heroics

The former Paris Saint-Germain superstar bagged a brace as Real Madrid staged a 2-1 come-from-behind win against Villarreal

His double means he is two goals shy from equalling Cristiano's debut season record, fuelling comparisons between himself and CR7

Kylian Mbappé has swiftly downplayed comparisons to Cristiano Ronaldo, his childhood idol, despite another dazzling display in Real Madrid’s dramatic 2-1 victory over Villarreal.

The French forward, who has battled fitness concerns in recent weeks, silenced any doubts with a clinical brace that ensured Los Blancos overturned an early deficit.

Kylian Mbappé is two goals away from equalling Cristiano Ronaldo's debut season goal tally for Real Madrid. Photos by Denis Doyle - UEFA and Antonio Villalba.

Mbappe's decisive performance in Madrid’s comeback win

Madrid found themselves trailing early, but Mbappé rose to the occasion, delivering two expertly taken goals to secure a crucial win.

His first-half double not only maintained his team’s grip on the La Liga title race but also propelled him to 20 league goals for the season, closing in on Robert Lewandowski, who leads the Pichichi race by just one strike.

Beyond the immediate impact on Madrid’s campaign, the 26-year-old’s latest heroics cemented his place in the club’s history books.

Historic debut season for Mbappe

With his latest brace, Mbappe’s overall tally across all competitions now stands at 31, surpassing the 30-goal mark set by Ronaldo Nazário during his debut season at the Santiago Bernabéu in 2002/03.

The achievement places him in elite company, but that was not the only milestone he hit.

According to Squawka, the former Paris Saint-Germain talisman became only the second Madrid player, alongside Karim Benzema, to score 20+ goals in La Liga in a single campaign since Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure.

In addition, he now sits just two goals shy of equalling CR7’s debut season tally (2009/10) and six away from matching Ivan Zamorano’s record for the most goals scored by a Madrid player in their first season.

With La Liga, the Copa del Rey, and the UEFA Champions League all still within reach, Mbappé seems destined to break Zamorano’s long-standing record, raising the question of not if he will do it but when.

Mbappe rejects comparisons to Cristiano Ronaldo

Despite the statistical similarities to Ronaldo’s early days in Madrid, Mbappé was quick to dismiss any comparisons, showing humility when asked about approaching the Portuguese legend’s debut-season tally.

Kylian Mbappé has been directly involved in 23 goals (20 strikes and three assists) in 26 appearances for Real Madrid in La Liga. Photo by Fantasista.

“Two goals away from Cristiano’s debut season? If I score more goals than Cristiano, it doesn’t mean I’m bigger, it’s numbers. The important thing is to win titles,” he stated, as quoted by MadridXtra on X.

While the French superstar continues to etch his name into Madrid’s history, his focus remains fixed on team success rather than individual accolades.

Mbappe angered by teammate's selfishness

In another publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Kylian Mbappé showed visible frustration with a teammate during Real Madrid’s 2-1 victory over Villarreal.

His reaction came after being overlooked for a potential hat-trick opportunity, despite finding himself in a promising position to score.

